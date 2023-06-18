South Terrace House / Sanders & King

+ 13

Interior Designers: Sanders & King

City: Clifton Hill

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a long narrow site in Clifton Hill, this project expands on an already grand Victorian terrace, responding to the slope of the site by incorporating a series of gentle internal and external level changes in the new extension.

The result is a succession of spacious and light-filled living areas at ground level, and an expansion of the existing dark and damp subfloor spaces to create a new large rumpus room and feature wine cellar.

Existing spaces in the original front part of the house have been largely retained, refreshed by new internal finishes and light fittings. A new generous kitchen and dining at the rear are separated from a sunken living room by a double-sided wood fireplace and hearth, whose white stacked brickwork provides a solid visual anchor for the surrounding spaces.

The palette of pale oak timbers and warm grey tiles and stone keeps these south-facing spaces bright, with contrast provided by natural walnut veneer joinery and black steel-framed windows and doors.