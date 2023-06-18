Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
South Terrace House / Sanders & King

South Terrace House / Sanders & King

South Terrace House / Sanders & King - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, ChairSouth Terrace House / Sanders & King - Interior PhotographySouth Terrace House / Sanders & King - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, SinkSouth Terrace House / Sanders & King - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, ColumnSouth Terrace House / Sanders & King - More Images+ 13

  Curated by Hana Abdel
House Interiors
Clifton Hill, Australia
  Interior Designers: Sanders & King
  City: Clifton Hill
  Country: Australia
South Terrace House / Sanders & King - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, Chair
© Tatjana Plitt

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a long narrow site in Clifton Hill, this project expands on an already grand Victorian terrace, responding to the slope of the site by incorporating a series of gentle internal and external level changes in the new extension.

South Terrace House / Sanders & King - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tatjana Plitt

The result is a succession of spacious and light-filled living areas at ground level, and an expansion of the existing dark and damp subfloor spaces to create a new large rumpus room and feature wine cellar.

South Terrace House / Sanders & King - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Tatjana Plitt
South Terrace House / Sanders & King - Image 18 of 18
Plans
South Terrace House / Sanders & King - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Sink
© Tatjana Plitt

Existing spaces in the original front part of the house have been largely retained, refreshed by new internal finishes and light fittings. A new generous kitchen and dining at the rear are separated from a sunken living room by a double-sided wood fireplace and hearth, whose white stacked brickwork provides a solid visual anchor for the surrounding spaces.

South Terrace House / Sanders & King - Interior Photography
© Tatjana Plitt
South Terrace House / Sanders & King - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Tatjana Plitt

The palette of pale oak timbers and warm grey tiles and stone keeps these south-facing spaces bright, with contrast provided by natural walnut veneer joinery and black steel-framed windows and doors.

South Terrace House / Sanders & King - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Column
© Tatjana Plitt

Project location

Address:Clifton Hill VIC 3068, Australia

About this office
Sanders & King
Cite: "South Terrace House / Sanders & King" 18 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

