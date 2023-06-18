South Terrace House / Sanders & King

-
Interior Designers: Sanders & King
- Area: 371 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Tatjana Plitt
-
- City: Clifton Hill
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Located on a long narrow site in Clifton Hill, this project expands on an already grand Victorian terrace, responding to the slope of the site by incorporating a series of gentle internal and external level changes in the new extension.
The result is a succession of spacious and light-filled living areas at ground level, and an expansion of the existing dark and damp subfloor spaces to create a new large rumpus room and feature wine cellar.
Existing spaces in the original front part of the house have been largely retained, refreshed by new internal finishes and light fittings. A new generous kitchen and dining at the rear are separated from a sunken living room by a double-sided wood fireplace and hearth, whose white stacked brickwork provides a solid visual anchor for the surrounding spaces.
The palette of pale oak timbers and warm grey tiles and stone keeps these south-facing spaces bright, with contrast provided by natural walnut veneer joinery and black steel-framed windows and doors.