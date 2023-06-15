Live Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects

+ 14

Houses, Residential • Samford Village, Australia Architects: Bligh Graham Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 260 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Christopher Frederick Jones

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Ampelite , Artedomus , Big River Group , Caribou , Carter Holt Harvey , G James , Hanson , Lysaght , RWD joinery manufacturer

Lead Architects: Chris Bligh, Sonia Graham

Text description provided by the architects. The LiveWorkShare House proposes a typology that enables sensitive densification of the Australian suburbs above latitude 30°S. It sits between the scale of a detached house and low-rise attached housing on a standard narrow block. Addressing the post-Covid boom in working from home and the current housing crisis, it is comprised of a house, a small commercial office, and a self-contained flat - each with independent entries, privacy, and a strong connection to gardens.

Density has been combined with permeability and generous open space - a mini tropical village through which one can journey from street to street and creek beyond - a radical non-domestic sub-urban gesture. It is a positive contributor to the community with porous activated street edges and verge vegetable gardens. A series of single-room deep pavilions have been arranged around a central courtyard and are separated by ‘micro-courtyards,’ offering all parts of the project excellent amenity and enhancing the flexibility of use with many permutations of program possible.

The typological exploration was given contextual specificity with forms and materials that talk to the semi-rural village setting. Robust external materials including reclaimed timber and metal cladding, offset understated warm interiors of silky waxed and stained plywood - spaces of retreat that offer respite from heat and glare. The longevity of the metal cladding and roof ensures roof eaves are not required to offer weather protection. Solid aluminum awning windows ensure rooms can still look out into garden spaces during days with intense sun or rain. The ground floor concrete slab and sturdy blockwork walls offer a low maintenance solution whilst acting as a thermal mass throughout the year.

As a prototype for the densification of the suburbs and adaptable housing/workspaces, its sustainability goes beyond material specification and thermal performance. The flexibility of the design ensures its long-term relevance, thereby enabling maximum benefit from its embodied energy, as well as sustaining the community.