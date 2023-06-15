Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Live Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects

Live Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects

Save
Live Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects

Live Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLive Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Kitchen, Countertop, ChairLive Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, BeamLive Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsLive Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Residential
Samford Village, Australia
  • Architects: Bligh Graham Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  260
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Christopher Frederick Jones
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ampelite, Artedomus, Big River Group, Caribou, Carter Holt Harvey, G James, Hanson, Lysaght, RWD joinery manufacturer
  • Lead Architects: Chris Bligh, Sonia Graham
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Live Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Text description provided by the architects. The LiveWorkShare House proposes a typology that enables sensitive densification of the Australian suburbs above latitude 30°S. It sits between the scale of a detached house and low-rise attached housing on a standard narrow block.  Addressing the post-Covid boom in working from home and the current housing crisis, it is comprised of a house, a small commercial office, and a self-contained flat - each with independent entries, privacy, and a strong connection to gardens. 

Save this picture!
Live Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Christopher Frederick Jones
Save this picture!
Live Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects - Image 16 of 19
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
Live Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Density has been combined with permeability and generous open space - a mini tropical village through which one can journey from street to street and creek beyond - a radical non-domestic sub-urban gesture. It is a positive contributor to the community with porous activated street edges and verge vegetable gardens. A series of single-room deep pavilions have been arranged around a central courtyard and are separated by ‘micro-courtyards,’ offering all parts of the project excellent amenity and enhancing the flexibility of use with many permutations of program possible.

Save this picture!
Live Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam, Patio
© Christopher Frederick Jones
Save this picture!
Live Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects - Image 17 of 19
Section
Save this picture!
Live Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Christopher Frederick Jones

The typological exploration was given contextual specificity with forms and materials that talk to the semi-rural village setting. Robust external materials including reclaimed timber and metal cladding, offset understated warm interiors of silky waxed and stained plywood - spaces of retreat that offer respite from heat and glare. The longevity of the metal cladding and roof ensures roof eaves are not required to offer weather protection. Solid aluminum awning windows ensure rooms can still look out into garden spaces during days with intense sun or rain. The ground floor concrete slab and sturdy blockwork walls offer a low maintenance solution whilst acting as a thermal mass throughout the year. 

Save this picture!
Live Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Christopher Frederick Jones
Save this picture!
Live Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam, Patio
© Christopher Frederick Jones
Save this picture!
Live Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects - Image 19 of 19
Street Elevations

As a prototype for the densification of the suburbs and adaptable housing/workspaces, its sustainability goes beyond material specification and thermal performance.  The flexibility of the design ensures its long-term relevance, thereby enabling maximum benefit from its embodied energy, as well as sustaining the community.

Save this picture!
Live Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade, Windows
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bligh Graham Architects
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialAustralia
Cite: "Live Work Share House / Bligh Graham Architects" 15 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002478/live-work-share-house-bligh-graham-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags