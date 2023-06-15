Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Vietnam
  5. The Wave Office / H.a

The Wave Office / H.a

Save
The Wave Office / H.a

The Wave Office / H.a - Exterior Photography, Facade The Wave Office / H.a - Exterior Photography, Table The Wave Office / H.a - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair The Wave Office / H.a - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard The Wave Office / H.a - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Vũng Tàu, Vietnam
  • Architects: H.a
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Toto, Trimble Navigation
  • Structure Consultants: H.2
  • Contractors: H.2
  • Design Team: Trung Huu Vuong, Duc Khanh Nguyen
  • Woodwork: H2
  • Ironworks: H2
  • City: Vũng Tàu
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Wave Office / H.a - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. The Wave is the workspace of an architecture and furniture construction office in Vung Tau. The project is built on a typical vacant lot 4x20, leased for 5 years in the urban area.

Save this picture!
The Wave Office / H.a - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Hoang Le

The current status - 4x20, 4x25, 5x20, 6x20… are typical sizes of townhouse lots in Vung Tau city.

In each street block, there are still vacant land lots, which have not been built or have no specific use purpose. Some were renovated into orchards, contributing to creating green space and breathing space for the city, but also some were abandoned, temporarily fenced, used as temporary warehouses, garbage gathering places, etc., affecting the environment. urban face and wasteful land use.

The Wave is the office of a small company, with difficulties at the beginning, and low operating costs, the workplace is rented space and has to be relocated after the contract expires. Effective and flexible investment in the workplace is a difficult problem.

Save this picture!
The Wave Office / H.a - Exterior Photography, Table
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
The Wave Office / H.a - Image 18 of 21
Drawings
Save this picture!
The Wave Office / H.a - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden, Patio
© Hoang Le

Design mission - From the general assessment of the city and the need for a workplace of a small office, “The office model on vacant lots in the urban area, determined to last only about 5 years, with the criteria of time fast construction time, low cost, and removable, return-on-site” is set forth. 

Design solutions - Minimum” - shaping the space from a single roof structure.

Save this picture!
The Wave Office / H.a - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Hoang Le

With the characteristics of a typical townhouse, sandwiched between the walls of the adjacent building, we therefore propose to take advantage of the existing background and simply put a roof on it, we can create “rooms” for the organization of user functions.

The variation in pitch and transparency density creates different spatial areas. The roof system is a continuous structure, made up of thick and thin interlocking wooden slats depending on the light needs of the space below.

Save this picture!
The Wave Office / H.a - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
The Wave Office / H.a - Image 19 of 21
Diagram

There are areas of wooden roofs that are sparsely arranged to allow sunlight to penetrate, and dense trees give the feel of a garden. The raised roof areas with thick wooden slats provide a shady atmosphere, combined with the layout of the furniture to create a sense of indoor space.

The project creates an ambiguous atmosphere between the interior space and the garden, between the inside and the outside. The spatial properties blend together and are arbitrarily understood according to each use purpose.

Save this picture!
The Wave Office / H.a - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Hoang Le

Utilization” - the element of “utilization” is kept throughout the design process: materials, structures, trees.

The floor is paved with “cover stone” collected from local stone processing factories, randomly selected and arranged, corresponding to each functional area.

The roof is built on a light steel structure, covered by wooden slats made from discarded wood (discarded wood is considered “waste” from lumber mills, used as fuel, or milled to make plywood) in the workshop. company wood. The sunshade slat wood of the roof can be replaced and renewed continuously.

Trees are used from trees available on the land and residual trees from other constructions.

Save this picture!
The Wave Office / H.a - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
The Wave Office / H.a - Image 20 of 21
Sunlight Diagram
Save this picture!
The Wave Office / H.a - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, Patio
© Hoang Le

 In addition, the element of “utilizing” is also reflected in the construction human resources, which are the architects of the office and the workers in the wood workshop. Woodworkers do both woodwork and ironwork, and architects level the ground and plant trees. Then, the office was created, although a bit clumsy, but full of love.

Discarded wood is considered “waste” from lumber mills, used as fuel, or milled to make plywood) in the workshop. company wood. The sunshade slat wood of the roof can be replaced and renewed continuously.

Save this picture!
The Wave Office / H.a - Interior Photography
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
The Wave Office / H.a - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden, Patio
© Hoang Le

Regeneration” - Thanks to the use of a lightweight, separate structure with side walls and soft bonding elements (using bolts, screws, and no mortar), the building can be disassembled and rebuilt in another location. Even the building has the ability to expand or shrink (in length and width) depending on the land and use needs because of the unlimitedness of the roof structure.

Save this picture!
The Wave Office / H.a - Image 21 of 21
Materials Diagram

The building was relocated to a new site with a similar land area, preserving the original shape of the living space. The roof structure and interior were completely preserved, however, due to construction conditions, the stone layer under the floor could not be moved.

“Currently, The Wave has embarked on its second life after the lease contract at the old site expired. It will undoubtedly continue to exist in other locations, possibly larger and longer, but still retaining the spirit of its early days. Then, every time it is dismantled and rebuilt at a new location, it becomes a beautiful memory preserved and a new story begins.”

Save this picture!
The Wave Office / H.a - Interior Photography
© Hoang Le

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vũng Tàu, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
H.a
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesVietnam
Cite: " The Wave Office / H.a" 15 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002432/the-wave-office-ha> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Top #Tags