World
JF Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura

JF Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura

JF Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamJF Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamJF Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura - Interior Photography, KitchenJF Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: ZALC Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  182
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:André Mortatti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alex Rocca, Baltieri, Breton, Docol, Elite Superfícies, Granitorre, Ovo, Selva de Pedras, Tresuno, Wentz Design
  • Architects In Charge: Rafael Zalc, Elizabeth Dreifus
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
JF Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© André Mortatti

Text description provided by the architects. The project was developed for a couple who appreciate art and the modernist/brutalist style that is very present in Higienópolis, the neighborhood where it is located. We positioned the paintings even before starting the layout process, highlighting mainly the Burle Marx and the triptych paintings.

JF Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© André Mortatti

The apartment was, originally, well divided with many rooms. We chose to remove the service bedroom in order to expand not only the service area but mainly the kitchen, sectored by sliding doors.

JF Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© André Mortatti
JF Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura - Image 31 of 35
Plan
JF Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© André Mortatti
JF Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam, Windows, Bedroom
© André Mortatti
JF Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows
© André Mortatti

In addition, the configuration and use of the two existing bedrooms were changed, creating new closing possibilities, such as a curved wall made of metalwork and glass.

JF Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© André Mortatti
JF Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© André Mortatti
JF Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© André Mortatti

The main challenge in this project was to guarantee minimal finishes despite the imperfections and irregularities typical of a brutalist modernist apartment. The wooden floor is original but had been covered with epoxy paint. In order to keep the original floor incorporated in the new layout, it was necessary to remove the entire floor and treat it. The curves, which meet the terrazzo floor, do not only have an aesthetic effect: this solution had to be given because there was not enough flooring for the entire social area. In the master suite, the curves were incorporated through the panel executed in Portuguese stones, creating a link with the sidewalks in Rio designed by Burle Marx, one of the residents' favorite artists. It is interesting to analyze the contrast of the created curves, with the brutalism belonging to the concrete that was evidenced whenever possible.

JF Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© André Mortatti
JF Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© André Mortatti

The use of colors was very punctual, mainly in the furniture, works of art, and in some prominent elements, such as the entrance door in the master suite, which was inspired by the Mondrian. Colors are also present in the furniture and works of art, always highlighted by the white on the walls.

Project location

Address:Higienópolis, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

ZALC Arquitetura
Apartment Interiors
