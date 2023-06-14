Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Apartments
  Bulgaria
  EOS Building / STARH

EOS Building / STARH

EOS Building / STARH

EOS Building / STARH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Offices, Residential
Varna, Bulgaria
  Architects: Dimitar Katsarov, Hristo Dushev, Iva Kostova, Petar Nikolov, Ivan Kovachev, Borislav Stanchev, Sanya Kovacheva, Debora Dimitrova, Marina Madzharova, Mirela Teofanova, Georgi Pasev, Vladimir Kavaev
  City: Varna
  Country: Bulgaria
EOS Building / STARH - Exterior Photography
© Dian Stanchev

Text description provided by the architects. The Greek mythology tells us the story of EOS – the goddess of the dawn. Every morning she rose to the horizon from the depths of the sea, in order to bring the light of the day to people. The project, named after the goddess, is situated at the front line in the Chaika neighborhood, in the marine capital of Bulgaria – Varna, with only the Sea Garden and the Black Sea located in front of it, ensuring that the building is the first one receiving sunlight.

EOS Building / STARH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dian Stanchev
Elevation
Elevation

The main challenge is to create a design that fits in a restrictive triangle-shaped plot, which was the datum for its shape in plan and its distinctive spatial-volume structure. Whiteness and horizontal distribution are typical for the buildings in this area and they completely match the studio’s manner of work. The final result is a building that has a distinguishable silhouette and is open to various associations and interpretations.

EOS Building / STARH - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Dian Stanchev
Floor Plan 1
Floor Plan 1

EOS has mainly a residential program, the apartments are located from the fourth floor to the last, ninth floor. The ground level is intended for shops, the entrance foyer, and the car lift for the two underground levels which serve as car parking. The second and third floors accommodate ateliers and offices. One staircase and two lifts provide vertical communication.

EOS Building / STARH - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Dian Stanchev
EOS Building / STARH - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Dian Stanchev

Functionally, the apartments were designed in a way that allows all of the inner spaces to have orthogonal forms. Only the loggias facing East have triangle shapes. A construction challenge was the prestressed concrete balconies in the sharp part of the building, reaching up to 8 meters in length on the upper floors.

EOS Building / STARH - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Dian Stanchev

EOS is a building where It was thought not only of aesthetics and functionality but of the building’s longevity, as well. The façade materials are chosen to guarantee long life, easy maintenance with low energy costs, as well as high living comfort - aluminum windows, highly selective glazing, and fiber cement ventilated façade.

EOS Building / STARH - Exterior Photography
© Dian Stanchev

Project location

Address: Varna, Bulgaria

STARH
Materials

Glass, Concrete

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Housing, Apartments, Offices, Buildings, Residential, Bulgaria

Materials and Tags

"EOS Building / STARH" 14 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

