History Visualized: Rediscovering the Story of Italy's Villa Rufolo

Already known to be a great tool for experiencing a building before it’s built, real-time visualization also serves as an excellent means to understand the history of buildings that no longer exist.

Here’s how two researchers from the University of Salerno (UNISA) retraced thousands of years of existence and unveiled the rich past of Villa Rufolo with the help of real-time visualization.

The jewel in the crown of Ravello

Anna Sanseverino and Carla Ferreyra earned their PhDs in the Department of Civil Engineering at UNISA. Sanseverino’s research focused on the structural aspects connected with BIM methodologies, and Ferreyra’s research on the virtual dissemination of Cultural Heritage.

The Villa Rufolo project was done in collaboration with Villa Rufolo Direction. It involved architectural surveying and using real-time visualization to understand the history of the building.

Dubbed the ‘jewel in the crown’ of Ravello, Italy, Villa Rufolo is a structure that once belonged to the powerful and wealthy Rufolo family. With initial layout dates believed to be from the 13th century, it underwent remodeling in the 19th century.

Despite the passage of time, the villa has managed to retain numerous elements that showcase its status as an example of captivating twelfth-century architecture in southern Italy. It has a style that continues to attract attention over the centuries, and until this day, the villa inspires artists, writers, historians, and lovers of beauty.

Leveraging visualization capabilities to bridge layers of information

The villa’s site was chosen for the project because of the UNISA team’s extensive experience in Ravello and their desire to further enrich the collective understanding of its architectural heritage. It was a place of cultural, natural, and commercial significance during the Middle Ages due to its strategic position on the shores of the Amalfi Coast.

Using Enscape, a real-time visualization plugin, in their workflow, Ferreyra and Sanseverino were able to rediscover and reconstruct the monument’s rich history. They were able to leverage the tool’s visualization and real-time rendering capabilities to bridge various layers of information and achieve a multidimensional perspective.

"We had good quality photogrammetry survey data and texture and wanted to use it as 3D information within the model for degradation and material analysis," shares Sanseverino. "We used Enscape to render the villa’s design. It allowed us to work with the data and do more than simple geometric models to create beautiful renderings."

Through their in-depth study and interpretation of Villa Rufolo's intricate modeling, the researchers unearthed overlooked or unreported events. They were able to facilitate the precise placement of historical circumstances that were previously known only approximately or inaccurately.

An easier and more enjoyable way to work

Ferreyra and Sanseverino found many benefits to incorporating new technology into their project workflow. Using real-time visualization gave them an easier and faster way to work, as well as a more enjoyable one.

“The easy integration of BIM objects made the project workflow more enjoyable. It gave us one workspace in real time which allowed us to directly fix flaws on the fly,” says Sanseverino. “When I had to fix the texture in Revit, I could easily see the model as I was making changes. It sped up our process by at least ten times.”

Creating a rendered video of the villa and sharing projects were also straightforward and advantageous. “We made the video using the model as the base and building maps from the photogrammetry survey.”

“The ability to export a model as a web standalone helped us share the project with stakeholders regardless of where they were located in various places in the world. We could grant them access, and they could navigate the asset without having to install any software,” explains Sanseverino.

Transforming stones into pens and mortar into ink

Using real-time visualization in the project allowed Ferreyra and Sanseverino to transform stones into pens and mortar into ink to weave a narrative beyond mere construction techniques. They were able to artfully depict epochs of both decline and prosperity, painting a comprehensive picture of the villa's history.

