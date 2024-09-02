Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
House "Patios of petals" / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier

House "Patios of petals" / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade
House "Patios of petals" / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Bedroom
House "Patios of petals" / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Windows
House "Patios of petals" / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Interior Photography, Sink, Bathroom

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Portugal
  Architects: Sandra Micaela Casinha ateliêr
  Area:  2476 ft²
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Ivo Tavares Studio
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cosentino, Margres, Aleluia Cerâmicas, Banema, Cortizo, Gohome, JNF, Ofa Torneiras, Pladec, Sanitana, Webber isolamentos
  Lead Architect: Sandra Micaela Casinha
House “Patios of petals” / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

"They say that flowers are all words that the earth says" Fernando Pessoa.
Like a flower, the house "patios of petals" is fed and protected from the sun. It touches the floor simply, with a large "U" glazing. An internal curved structural wall that together with the heart of the house (the stairs), builds its interior. The flower petals embrace the entire upper floor. In its organicist movement , the openings, the patios appear. To reinforce their presence, we limit the use to three materials: White, which draws the petals, aluminum and glass. Thus, the petals gain more expression, more “body”.

The lower floor, mostly a large U-shaped glass, is where the petals simply land. Here, too, we can see three "light" materials: glass, aluminum and wood, always with the same objective: to highlight the main actor: the organicist white volume.

House “Patios of petals” / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Inside the flower, as already mentioned, a wall with its curves and counter-curves organizes, creates transitions, directs... or not... to the different spaces that appear... Fluid, we connect from space to space, with visually or physically... A floor developed in an “open space” concept but with its own moments that give them autonomy and privacy…

House “Patios of petals” / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Bedroom
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House “Patios of petals” / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House “Patios of petals” / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Image 30 of 34
Plan - Ground floor
House “Patios of petals” / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Stairs define the heart of the home. And it is here that continuity is felt from one floor to another, from the sinuous, curved, structural wall.

House “Patios of petals” / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House “Patios of petals” / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Interior Photography, Sink, Bathroom
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Three suites lie ahead. Each one communicates with its patio that, with its rose petals, snuggle us.

House “Patios of petals” / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Toilet
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House “Patios of petals” / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Toilet
© Ivo Tavares Studio

In the decoration, you can feel the palette of pastel and “raw” colors used in architecture. Furniture that enhances the tranquility of the place, casual comfort, natural materials, simplicity. For this we use textiles and neutral colors and from time to time you can see pastel green on the chairs, which emphasize the color of the kitchen furniture and the wallpaper in the living room…A coffee table in bamboo highlights more the intention of nature. always present… Lamps in bamboo and wicker, vases in wicker and solid wood, with dried flowers and their fantastic colors from orange to lilac. Sometimes we use “old gold”. A sophisticated touch that awakens us. This is the service bathroom… Washbasins in “crude” tones Contrast with the pendulum lamp and the mirror, both with the presence of “old gold”.

House “Patios of petals” / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Image 31 of 34
Plan - 1st floor

In the master suite, a four-poster bed, accompanied by two wooden bedside tables and two wicker lamps that simply await.

House “Patios of petals” / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Bedroom
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The little girl's room, a beautiful princess, has a cozy bed, a full-length mirror, and faces the large patio full of light and soul.

House “Patios of petals” / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House “Patios of petals” / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Image 34 of 34
Elevação Sul

This is how we can see the house "patios de petals". Urban landscape inspired by the natural... artificial interior experience inspired by the natural... and this is how emotion is created and expected to be filled with laughter, dreams, joys and flowers... many flowers...

House “Patios of petals” / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Assim avistamos a casa "pátios de pétalas ".Paisagem urbana inspirada no natural... vivência interior artificial inspirada no natural... e assim cria-se emoção  espera-se encherem-se de risos, sonhos, alegrias e flores... muitas flores...

Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal

Cite: "House "Patios of petals" / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier" [Casa Pátios de Pétalas / Sandra Micaela Casinha Atelier] 02 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

