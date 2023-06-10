Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House LC / studioforma

House LC / studioforma

House LC / studioforma - Exterior Photography, Fence
House LC / studioforma - Interior Photography, Windows
House LC / studioforma - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
House LC / studioforma - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bergamo, Italy
  • Collaborators: Davide Vitali, Sara Cacciati
  • City: Bergamo
  • Country: Italy
House LC / studioforma - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Francesca Ióvene

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention lies within a typical suburban context, poor in tensions and density. The lot, narrow and elongated, is parallel to a blind neighborhood street. The client's request for a house with wide views of the outdoor areas, in relation to the shape of the site and the features of the context, generated the specific typology of the project: an introverted house, articulated around two courtyards in a relationship of diagonal symmetry between them.

House LC / studioforma - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Francesca Ióvene
House LC / studioforma - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Francesca Ióvene

The construction consists of a reinforced concrete frame, with honeycomb brick walls, continuing an Italian tradition which, by necessity, has used the reinforced concrete frame within a substantially massive masonry logic. The project consciously assumes continuity with this tradition: in the raw construction, all the frame structures were entirely covered in brick, to create continuous support on which a 3.5 cm thick traditional plaster, made of pure hydraulic lime, could be applied. No external wall insulation sounds empty, the insulation is all internal. 

House LC / studioforma - Interior Photography, Windows
© Francesca Ióvene

All the house's primary spaces are organized on the ground floor; on the first floor a smaller, set-back volume houses an area dedicated to work and study.

House LC / studioforma - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Francesca Ióvene
House LC / studioforma - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Francesca Ióvene
House LC / studioforma - Image 30 of 38
Ground floor plan

Few openings on the external fronts, large plaster surfaces shimmering under the light, the rawness of certain details: everything aspires to give an abstract image to the construction, to deceive on its real scale, thus placing it in a critical relationship with the weird suburban domesticity of the surroundings.

House LC / studioforma - Interior Photography, Table, Door, Windows, Chair
© Francesca Ióvene
House LC / studioforma - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Facade, Chair
© Francesca Ióvene

The creation of a lively garden in the small external surfaces left free from the building, together with the use of a special Vicenza limestone for all the horizontal surfaces in contact with the plaster, contribute to reinforcing the idea of an "erratic rock" drowned in a typical suburban urbanization.

House LC / studioforma - Interior Photography, Glass
© Francesca Ióvene

Project gallery

About this office
studioforma
Office

Residential Architecture
Houses
Italy
Cite: "House LC / studioforma" 10 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags