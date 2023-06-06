Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Belgium
  5. Zemst Workshop and Office Spaces / WE-S architecten

Zemst Workshop and Office Spaces / WE-S architecten

Save
Zemst Workshop and Office Spaces / WE-S architecten

Zemst Workshop and Office Spaces / WE-S architecten - Exterior Photography, WindowsZemst Workshop and Office Spaces / WE-S architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeZemst Workshop and Office Spaces / WE-S architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamZemst Workshop and Office Spaces / WE-S architecten - Interior Photography, FacadeZemst Workshop and Office Spaces / WE-S architecten - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Zemst, Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Zemst Workshop and Office Spaces / WE-S architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

Text description provided by the architects. The municipality of Zemst needs new workshop and office spaces, replacing the old buildings spread over the site. The building should include dressing rooms, a cafeteria, and plenty of workspaces.

Save this picture!
Zemst Workshop and Office Spaces / WE-S architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
Zemst Workshop and Office Spaces / WE-S architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

Part of the existing buildings on the site will be demolished in the first phase to make way for the new building (STEP 1). The program of demands, consisting of approximately 3.500m2, is organized along the perimeter of the site (STEP 2).

Save this picture!
Zemst Workshop and Office Spaces / WE-S architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
Zemst Workshop and Office Spaces / WE-S architecten - Image 24 of 29
Ground floor plan

The front of the volume is bent in order to mark the main entrance to the building. In addition, this ensures optimum visibility from the offices on the loading dock (STEP 3). The rear of the building is also folded to make room for the fleet (STEP 4).

Save this picture!
Zemst Workshop and Office Spaces / WE-S architecten - Interior Photography, Facade
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
Zemst Workshop and Office Spaces / WE-S architecten - Interior Photography, Beam
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
Zemst Workshop and Office Spaces / WE-S architecten - Interior Photography, Beam, Column, Handrail
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

The building envelope is optimized to the requested program of demands and the available space on the site (STEP 5). The building roof is fan-shaped to guarantee optimal daylight entering the building (STEP 6). The result is a sculptural building that can be read in multiple ways, aiming for flexible and easy use.

Save this picture!
Zemst Workshop and Office Spaces / WE-S architecten - Exterior Photography
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Houtemsestraat 26, 1980 Zemst, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
WE-S architecten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsBelgium
Cite: "Zemst Workshop and Office Spaces / WE-S architecten" 06 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002063/zemst-workshop-and-office-spaces-we-s-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags