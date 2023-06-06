Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Rehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite

Rehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite

Save
Rehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite

Rehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, BeamRehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamRehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite - Interior Photography, BeamRehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamRehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Portugal
  • Architects: Maria J. Pinto Leite, Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  148
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Bruschy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Azulcer, Sanindusa, Sá Castro, Comércio de Ferragens, Weber Saint-Gobain
  • Architecture: Maria José Pinto Leite
  • Wood Structure Enginneering: Francisco Pinto Leite
  • Construction: Marcio Gomes Construções
  • Kitchen Cabinets: Moveis Ramalhal
  • Window Frames: Serralharia Jorje Ribeiro
  • Concrete Flooring: Paviporto, Pavimentos Industriais em Betão
  • Carpentry: J. Pedro Duarte Unipessoal, Lda
  • Country: Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pedro Bruschy

Text description provided by the architects. The pre-existing Granary is located on the agricultural land of a 17th-century farmhouse. Surrounded by orchards, corn fields, vineyards, and next to the river course, the granary is part of a bucolic and rural landscape of about 10ha of the farm.

Save this picture!
Rehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Pedro Bruschy

Looking to give the building a new purpose while revealing its history, it was the customer's option to convert it into housing because its agricultural function of drying corn has long since ceased to exist. In addition to accommodation in the manor farmhouse, the granary will house guests or part of the large family that punctually moves simultaneously to the place.

Save this picture!
Rehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Pedro Bruschy

The granary was thus reborn from a reinterpretation of Minho vernacular architecture, preserving its essence.

Save this picture!
Rehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Pedro Bruschy
Save this picture!
Rehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite - Image 20 of 27
Ground floor plan

Maintaining the wood structure and the composition of the building’s facade was the principle: local pine pavement, the granite walls, the five spans in painted wooden lath, and the gable roof in “Lusa” tiles. Some zinc elements and thermal insulation were added to the roof; together with the thick granite walls, thermal inertia was ensured.

Save this picture!
Rehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Pedro Bruschy

Inside, stone and wood kept their main role, with the addition of touches of whitewash to make it brighter. On the reclaimed timber structure on the upper floor, two bedrooms with toilets have been created. The furniture is almost all reused, taken from old warehouses on the farm.

Save this picture!
Rehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Pedro Bruschy

The materials are local, natural, and almost raw, and the apparent absence of detail takes us back to the simple architecture of agricultural buildings. The Granary house is devoid of ornamentation, rigorous, and minimal in its language, just as when it was conceived.

Save this picture!
Rehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite - Image 21 of 27
Upper floor plan

The new window frames, composed of sliding glazed openings, have been recessed. The shutters, once designed to provide good ventilation conditions for drying grain, now also provide subtle variations of light inside.

Save this picture!
Rehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Beam
© Pedro Bruschy

The integral removal of the shutters, together with the glazing of the openings, allows the old granite slabbed threshing floor to be used as a patio to which the entire interior space now opens up.

Save this picture!
Rehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pedro Bruschy

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Maria J. Pinto Leite, Arquitetura
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reusePortugal

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reusePortugal
Cite: "Rehabilitation of a Granary / Maria José Pinto Leite" [Reabilitação de um Celeiro / Maria José Pinto Leite] 06 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002061/rehabilitation-of-a-granary-maria-jose-pinto-leite> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags