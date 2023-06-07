Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Bukchon House / Boundaries architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, CourtyardBukchon House / Boundaries architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, WindowsBukchon House / Boundaries architects - Interior PhotographyBukchon House / Boundaries architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeBukchon House / Boundaries architects - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Houses, Adaptive Reuse
South Korea
Bukchon House / Boundaries architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Courtyard
© Hwang, Hyochel

The boundary between the Traditional and Modern - This project started with a plan to develop an old store on the Jae-dong 45-9 plot, which served as a road crossing for the 46-5 plot. The contextual constraints meant that any proposal on site could be a maximum of 12 meters high consisting of 4 floors - the site sits adjacent to the Hanok (traditional Korean) conservation area. The initial intent was to preserve the Hangganchae located in the alley, constrained from the existing Hanok form resembling an Hangeul ‘ㄷ’, and to expand Bukchon-ro 4gil with a new building in the former garden area. As requested by Hanok Conservation District, Seoul City, and Jongno-gu, it was adjusted to preserve and expand the Hanok as much as possible.

Bukchon House / Boundaries architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Windows
© Hwang, Hyochel
Bukchon House / Boundaries architects - Image 18 of 31
Plan - Ground Floor
Bukchon House / Boundaries architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Beam, Facade
© Hwang, Hyochel

Conserve, grow - In order to secure the remaining Hanok, a hybrid extension was made by combining a new building with the remaining Hanok with the shape of Hangeul ‘ㄴ’. The new building would be separate, but connected and unified by the collective envelope. The garden space of the former Hanok was enhanced into a shared zone between the traditional and the modern house.

Bukchon House / Boundaries architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Hwang, Hyochel
Bukchon House / Boundaries architects - Image 24 of 31
Section 02
Bukchon House / Boundaries architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Windows
© Hwang, Hyochel

Two harmonizing halves: reflection and illusion - The traditional Hanok and the new expansion form an internal space that reads as if they are two pieces of a greater whole. This is concealed in the unified facade and can only be understood from the internal space. The fusion of two opposing languages entices curiosity and intrigue. The tiled roof and the inverted landscape reflected by the mirror varisole at the bottom of the filotti feel like a passage to another world. The reflected Hanok in the internal mirrored facade of the new superimposes the viewer into rich cultural timelines.

Bukchon House / Boundaries architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Hwang, Hyochel
Bukchon House / Boundaries architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair, Handrail
© Hwang, Hyochel

Introduction of Yangok (Modern architecture) into the Hanok - To pay homage to the Hanok massing, the program and area requirements would have to adjust to fit beneath a 12m height cap. This presented a challenge in sectional planning; our solution was to create an additional level to accommodate the desired spaces of the Yangok. The staggered section puzzles together every piece of space, optimizing the mass to provide all the areas available.

Bukchon House / Boundaries architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hwang, Hyochel

Project gallery

About this office
Boundaries architects
Office

Materials

WoodGlassStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Bukchon House / Boundaries architects " 07 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002057/bukchon-house-boundaries-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

