  Woodscapes | Erieta Attali on Kengo Kuma

Woodscapes | Erieta Attali on Kengo Kuma

Erieta Attali’s photographic projects develop over long committed years and through many, many  images. Yet for this, her second exhibition at the Byzantine Museum, she has distilled the profound  dialogue she entertains with architecture into a selection of fifteen photographs. These are images of  layered perceptions that capture the very essence of her approach to architecture and photography as  complementary experiences of shifting opticality.

Unlike commercial photography produced on deadline to document a recently completed building captured as a designed object, Attali’s art is born of a sustained relationship with the entire body of work of a single designer attempting always to capture the very essence of the atmospheres that recur from work to work. Of the handful of relationships that Attali has honed in well over a quarter century as a photographer, none has been more reciprocal than that with the Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. For the melding of designed space and environment is the objective of both architect and photographer.

Woodscapes | Erieta Attali on Kengo Kuma - Image 5 of 14
Kengo Kuma & Associates, Miyazaki Terrace Garden, Japan. Photo © Erieta Attali
Woodscapes | Erieta Attali on Kengo Kuma - Image 8 of 14
Kengo Kuma & Associates, Tomioka City Hall, Nagano, Japan. Photo © Erieta Attali

In his combinations of the engineering feat of huge planes of glass with innovative  interpretations of traditional Japanese wooden architecture, Kengo crafts spaces that fluctuate visually  and experientially in the changing valences of natural settings. His works have an almost preternatural  resonance with Attali’s photographic practice. Through the glass lenses of her analog cameras she seeks  to capture the interpenetration of found and manmade environments, merging hard and reflected  surfaces into layered images that record atmosphere as the very substance of the art of Kuma’s  architecture.  

Woodscapes | Erieta Attali on Kengo Kuma - Image 4 of 14
Kengo Kuma & Associates, Kusugibashi Wooden Bridge, Japan. Photo © Erieta Attali
Woodscapes | Erieta Attali on Kengo Kuma - Image 9 of 14
Kengo Kuma & Associates, Minaminsarikou, Japan. Photo © Erieta Attali

It is no surprise that Attali remembers her first encounter with Kuma’s work at the turn of the  millennium as a powerful moment of elective affinity. Ironically enough she had first seen Kuma’s work  through the medium of another photographer’s image, an image of the architect’s seminal early work  the Water/Glass House in Atami, Japan. In that building vacillating transparency and opacity became the  veritable building blocks of architecture even as recording them transformed Attali’s photographic  sensibility. The encounter with the building at first hand on a trip to Japan in 2001 was a powerful  moment of elective affinity. Captivated by the sense that in Kuma’s work she had found the modern  architectural equivalent of the relationship between setting and building, landscape and architecture,  she had been exploring in years of photography of archaeological sites, Attali experienced Kuma’s work  as a turning point, focusing her lens on the insertion of the new into ancient settings. As she recounts in  a revealing interview with historian/critic Ariel Genandt, the encounter was transformative: “What  fascinated me in the Water/Glass House was that the building is experienced like atmospheric  conditions: when inside it, one feels part of the landscape…. My encounter with the house … helped me  crystalize a particular photographic notion where architecture and landscape are continuous.”  

Woodscapes | Erieta Attali on Kengo Kuma - Image 7 of 14
Kengo Kuma & Associates, Takanawa gateway Train Station, Tokyo, Japan. Photo © Erieta Attali
Woodscapes | Erieta Attali on Kengo Kuma - Image 6 of 14
Kengo Kuma & Associates, School in Japan. Photo © Erieta Attali

It is one of the great myths of avant-garde glass and steel architecture that glass disappears  allowing a total transparency in which the eye occupies the interior long before the body might follow.  Already as one of Kuma’s heroes, the German avant garde pioneer Mies van der Rohe realized in radical  unrealized designs for all glass skyscrapers in 1920s Berlin, glass changes continually from near total  transparency to nearly black opacity, with every nuance of reflectivity and translucency in between.  Kuma’s architecture has developed in making these very vacillations into the veritable building blocks of  an architecture in which the crafting of atmosphere, the staging of light effects, the merging with nature  as fundamental as the choice of materials and the solution of engineering issues. But it is precisely the  qualities shared by Kuma’s and Attali’s palettes that render these photographs all the more complex, as  Attali patiently builds through her lens the very experiences that Kuma stages in construction of  ephemeral atmospheres through engineered glass and timber.

Woodscapes | Erieta Attali on Kengo Kuma - Image 10 of 14
Kengo Kuma & Associates, Albert Kahn Museum, Paris. Photo © Erieta Attali

Exhibition Text: Barry Bergdoll, Meyer Schapiro Professor of art history in the Department of Art History and Archaeology at Columbia University, NYC.
Exhibition Design: Tasos Roidis, Architect, Assistant Professor, TUM, Munich.

Woodscapes | Erieta Attali on Kengo Kuma - Image 13 of 14
Kengo Kuma & Associates, Grand Morillon Student Housing, Geneva, Switzerland. Photo © Erieta Attali

This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Woodscapes | Erieta Attali on Kengo Kuma" 06 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

