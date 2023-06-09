Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Moruleng Cultural Precinct / Office 24-7 Architecture

Moruleng Cultural Precinct / Office 24-7 Architecture

Moruleng Cultural Precinct / Office 24-7 Architecture

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Museums & Exhibit, Cultural Center, Heritage
Moruleng, South Africa
  Architects: William Dewar, Beth Stevens, Letlhabile Shubane
  Landscape Architect: Patrick Watson
  Exhibition Design: Brainwave
  General Contractor: BriDev Projects, Thoma Thabiso Construction
  • City: Moruleng
  • Country: South Africa
© Natasha Dawjee Laurent
© Natasha Dawjee Laurent

Text description provided by the architects. The rural town of Moruleng is found along the slopes of the Mmammitlwa Mountains in the Northwest province of South Africa. It is the ancestral home of the Bakgatla-ba-Kgafela people. Through a conceptual spatial layering of histories, the precinct forces a complete rethink of the notion of the cultural museum. Numerous historical influences on the Bakgatla-ba-Kgafela community are at play in this space, from pre-colonial stone settlements and systems, to how Christianity and apartheid have affected this rural community, and also a future rich with possibility. The precinct talks to issues of localized identity in a global framework, as you move between age-old beliefs and traditions and present-day realities.

© Natasha Dawjee Laurent
© Natasha Dawjee Laurent
Moruleng Cultural Precinct / Office 24-7 Architecture - Image 18 of 24
Site Plan
© Natasha Dawjee Laurent
© Natasha Dawjee Laurent
© Natasha Dawjee Laurent
© Natasha Dawjee Laurent

The brief for the project was to renovate the existing museum, restore the adjacent historic Dutch Reformed Mission Church, and develop a cultural precinct. The layering of new and heritage architectural structures and landscapes as palimpsest is an integral part of the spatial, exhibition, and narrative experience. Throughout the precinct, a deliberate effort has been made to enable visitors to distinguish between historic renovations, pre-colonial reconstructions, and the new elements on the site. The raked amphitheater kgotla has been carved into the landscape with a latticed pergola structure providing shading. The pergola design is a contemporary reinterpretation of the lekgapo patterning traditionally used on floors and walls, using lathes and steel. When the sun is overhead, beautiful shadows of these traditional patterns are cast on the ground.

© Natasha Dawjee Laurent
© Natasha Dawjee Laurent
Moruleng Cultural Precinct / Office 24-7 Architecture - Image 20 of 24
Section - Amphitheatre
© Natasha Dawjee Laurent
© Natasha Dawjee Laurent

Landscaping was used to establish a unifying framework and to enforce and enhance new relationships between the heritage buildings on the site. Our intention was to look at the history through a broad lens, and as such the landscaping overlays and reconfigures the ground by utilizing traditional stone walls, reconstructing the pattern of a nearby Iron Age Tswana settlement.

© Natasha Dawjee Laurent
© Natasha Dawjee Laurent

Visitors pass the stonewalled structures and through the landscaped terrain to the restored Dutch Reformed Mission Church, built in 1889. In 2009, the church was a virtual ruin. It was an empty shell with crumbling brickwork, broken church pews, missing doors and windows, and a thick covering of bird and animal droppings. Yet the potential was clear. The slow but rewarding process of restoration was undertaken, with every small detail carefully thought through. All we had to go on were two historical photos from the late 1930s and early 1960s. We had to extrapolate from these what the character of the original building would have been. We left much of the original brick unplastered, juxtaposed against new insertions. A new ramp was constructed to deal with level changes and accessibility. It was made of dark brick to reflect that it is a contemporary insertion, and shadow detail was used to separate it from the original structure. Today the church functions as a multifunctional exhibition and event space.

© Natasha Dawjee Laurent
© Natasha Dawjee Laurent

Project location

Address: Moruleng Blvd, Moruleng, 0318, South Africa

Office 24-7 Architecture
Materials

Steel, Stone, Brick

Museums & Exhibit, Cultural Center, Heritage, South Africa

Cite: "Moruleng Cultural Precinct / Office 24-7 Architecture" 09 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

