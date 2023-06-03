Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Harold House / Coy Yiontis Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Middle Park, Australia
  • Directors: George Yiontis, Rosa Coy
  • Graduate Architect: Maria Gutierrez
  • Structural Engineering: Perrett Simpson, Alan O’Driscoll (Director), Jeff Robinson (Engineer)
  • Building Surveyor: Seamus Lightwood
  • Energy Rating Consultant: Samuel Thomson
  • Swimming Pool Consultants: Rob Davidson
  • Building Surveyors: GE Building Surveyors
  • Swimming Pools: Aloha Pools
  • City: Middle Park
  • Country: Australia
© Peter Clarke

Text description provided by the architects. The unique spaces and volumes created by the architecture and interior design called for considered curation of furniture and decoration to serve the varied functions at each level. On the ground floor, a rich peacock blue Tufty-Time Sofa from B&B ITALIA is paired with MOROSO’s soft and fluffy Pacific Armchair to create a playful second living for gaming and movies.

Section AA
Harold House / Coy Yiontis Architects - Exterior Photography, Chair, Deck, Patio
Custom-made apricot leather scatters and textured cushions draw out the black and apricot feature colors in the marble coffee table by JUST ADELE. Original artworks by EUAN HENG in the adjacent study tie in with the apricot tones again featuring in the custom leather bench cushion and study chair from HERMAN MILLER, softened by sheer curtains. The timber-clad entry space is graced by a stunning KEVIN LINCOLN landscape and bedrooms are dressed in CULTIVER linen in intense blues and apricots. Externally, the TODUS modular sofa and coffee table range enhance the internal ground floor courtyard. 

Harold House / Coy Yiontis Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
Plan - Ground Floor
Harold House / Coy Yiontis Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting
Upstairs the BLAZER sofa from MINOTTI dominates the living space in sage tones, picking up on the coloring of the timber and complimenting the Grey ‘Winbourne’ limestone floors. A Flynn armchair in eucalyptus leather focusses around marble and black nickel side and coffee tables towards the custom steel and timber clad fireplace. Limestone extends seamlessly onto the terrace and the pool/spa area is relaxed

Harold House / Coy Yiontis Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
North Elevation

Richly finished interiors bring a level of sophisticated glamour and luxury further enhanced by the carefully choreographed natural light via skylights and metal perforated screens.

Harold House / Coy Yiontis Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
