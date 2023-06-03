Harold House / Coy Yiontis Architects

+ 19

Directors: George Yiontis, Rosa Coy

Graduate Architect: Maria Gutierrez

Structural Engineering: Perrett Simpson, Alan O’Driscoll (Director), Jeff Robinson (Engineer)

Building Surveyor: Seamus Lightwood

Energy Rating Consultant: Samuel Thomson

Swimming Pool Consultants: Rob Davidson

Building Surveyors: GE Building Surveyors

Swimming Pools: Aloha Pools

City: Middle Park

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. The unique spaces and volumes created by the architecture and interior design called for considered curation of furniture and decoration to serve the varied functions at each level. On the ground floor, a rich peacock blue Tufty-Time Sofa from B&B ITALIA is paired with MOROSO’s soft and fluffy Pacific Armchair to create a playful second living for gaming and movies.

Custom-made apricot leather scatters and textured cushions draw out the black and apricot feature colors in the marble coffee table by JUST ADELE. Original artworks by EUAN HENG in the adjacent study tie in with the apricot tones again featuring in the custom leather bench cushion and study chair from HERMAN MILLER, softened by sheer curtains. The timber-clad entry space is graced by a stunning KEVIN LINCOLN landscape and bedrooms are dressed in CULTIVER linen in intense blues and apricots. Externally, the TODUS modular sofa and coffee table range enhance the internal ground floor courtyard.

Upstairs the BLAZER sofa from MINOTTI dominates the living space in sage tones, picking up on the coloring of the timber and complimenting the Grey ‘Winbourne’ limestone floors. A Flynn armchair in eucalyptus leather focusses around marble and black nickel side and coffee tables towards the custom steel and timber clad fireplace. Limestone extends seamlessly onto the terrace and the pool/spa area is relaxed

Richly finished interiors bring a level of sophisticated glamour and luxury further enhanced by the carefully choreographed natural light via skylights and metal perforated screens.