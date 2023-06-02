Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Römerstrasse Baden Apartments / Michael Meier Marius Hug Architekten

Römerstrasse Baden Apartments / Michael Meier Marius Hug Architekten
Römerstrasse Baden Apartments / Michael Meier Marius Hug Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Markus Bertschi

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Adaptive Reuse
Baden, Switzerland
  Architectural Design And Realisation: Marius Hug, Michael Meier, Caroline Bock, Pavo Andelic, Carlos Garcia, Monika Godlewska, Stepahnie Klein, Laura Micheli, Jamila Scotoni, Viola Richard
  General Planning: befair partners AG
  Fire Protection: Proteq GmbH
  City: Baden
  Country: Switzerland
© Markus Bertschi
© Markus Bertschi

Text description provided by the architects. The city of Baden owes its name to the hot springs at the Limmatknie. The Römerstrasse, named after the builders, leads from the town center to the industrial area. This is where Brown, Boveri & Cie – today's ABB – was founded in 1891.

© Markus Bertschi
© Markus Bertschi
© Markus Bertschi
© Markus Bertschi

A villa of the founders and the large industrial site bear witness to the former glamour of the location. Somewhat peripherally, on the wooded hillside facing the Limmat, stand four pavilion-like extension buildings from the 1960s. Thanks to a successful competition in 2010, the filigree office structure could be converted into 78 condominiums and occupied in 2022.

© Markus Bertschi
© Markus Bertschi

The core of the design is an enfilade of sottoportegos – public passageways on the ground floor – which forms the backbone of the four volumes and connect the access. The staircases are now located in the belly of the building and stiffen the structure, which is defined by the efficient use of materials.

© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller
Plan - Site
Plan - Site

The theme of the enfilade is continued in the spacious flats, and the structurally necessary interventions in the concrete cassette ceiling also manifest themselves in the form of massive, room-structuring columns and partition walls for the flats.

© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

In contrast, a filigree, apronlike façade with a dynamic ballet of textile marquees winds around the buildings and brings back some of the old glory. Thanks to the preservation of the building structure, the site-specific context of the river space persists and a seamless chapter in Baden's urban development has been continued.

© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

Project location

Address: Römerstrasse 36a–h, 5400 Baden, Switzerland

Cite: "Römerstrasse Baden Apartments / Michael Meier Marius Hug Architekten" 02 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

