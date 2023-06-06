Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House M / Takehiko Suzuki

House M / Takehiko Suzuki

Save
House M / Takehiko Suzuki

House M / Takehiko Suzuki - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse M / Takehiko Suzuki - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamHouse M / Takehiko Suzuki - Interior PhotographyHouse M / Takehiko Suzuki - Interior Photography, BeamHouse M / Takehiko Suzuki - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Small Scale
Japan
  • Architects: Takehiko Suzuki
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  33
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Masao Nishikawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aica, LIXIL　, Toto
  • Architects: Takehiko Suzuki Architects
  • Structure Design: Kenichi Inoue
  • Curtain Design: Haruka Shoji Textile Atelier
  • General Contractor : Makiya Corporation
  • Country: Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House M / Takehiko Suzuki - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. This is a tiny house building with a total floor area of ​​33 sqm. The house stands on a wedge-shaped site which is the remnant after the land acquisition for the railroad elevation work next to the site. The site area is less than 30 sqm. For more than three decades, the client has lived in a house built on the land before the subdivision, including the site and the road on the south side of the site. With a strong desire to stay in this place, he has decided to divide, sell more than half of the land, and rebuild his new house on the remnant.

Save this picture!
House M / Takehiko Suzuki - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Chair
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
House M / Takehiko Suzuki - Image 18 of 19
Section A
Save this picture!
House M / Takehiko Suzuki - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa

It's not able to make the house entrance face the road on the south side because the temporary railroad will be laid there while the railroad elevation work is going, and it is required to make the outer wall of the house on the north side setback according to the ordinance. Also, the space for interior circulation must be minimized because of the limitation of the space. Naturally, it has been decided that the north side of the building becomes the approach, that when you enter the entrance on the north side, you are already in the spiral staircase that runs through the entire building, and that the spiral staircase directly connects each space in the house.

Save this picture!
House M / Takehiko Suzuki - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
House M / Takehiko Suzuki - Image 14 of 19
1st Floor Plan - 1
Save this picture!
House M / Takehiko Suzuki - Interior Photography
© Masao Nishikawa

The extreme smallness of each space (the dining kitchen is 7sqm and the living room is 4sqm) and the spaciousness of the spiral staircase (also 4sqm) make the master-servant relationship between them ambiguous. Various design decisions have been made to reinforce that ambiguity. The floor finish of each space extends to the stairs, and the treads extend into the spaces and become furniture, the staircase also serves other functions such as storage and entrance, and the way of making structure, treads, and furniture gives you a glimpse of another space beyond the staircase.

Save this picture!
House M / Takehiko Suzuki - Interior Photography, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
House M / Takehiko Suzuki - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa

As a result, the house transcends the distinction between spaces and stairs and becomes one continuous living environment in which small spaces appear and disappear. There is a feeling of being in the whole house while being intimately embraced in a tiny space at the same time. We have been trying to realize such "small vastness" in this project.

Save this picture!
House M / Takehiko Suzuki - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Masao Nishikawa

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Takehiko Suzuki
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesOtherSmall ScaleJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesOtherSmall ScaleJapan
Cite: "House M / Takehiko Suzuki" 06 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001911/house-m-takehiko-suzuki> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags