World
Point Lonsdale House / Solomon Troup Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
Point Lonsdale House / Solomon Troup Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows
Point Lonsdale House / Solomon Troup Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
Point Lonsdale House / Solomon Troup Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Countertop, Windows

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Point Lonsdale, Australia
Point Lonsdale House / Solomon Troup Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Timothy Kaye

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Point Lonsdale, Victoria nestled amongst a tapestry of moonah and tea trees is Point Lonsdale House. This modest project sought to transform an existing 1980’s brown brick project home from a well-lived in family home which previously accommodated a family of five, into a house for the clients to retire in now that their children have left home and have families of their own.

Point Lonsdale House / Solomon Troup Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Timothy Kaye

By definition, the new addition - which measures only 40m2 in the area - is a quintessential lean-to addition, sleeving under the existing fascia and gutter of the existing house. The addition provides a significantly improved master bedroom suite, which was designed to take in the views of their adjacent well-established garden. The project also involved an extensive reconfiguration of the house's internal living, kitchen, and dining spaces. An existing, untouched bedroom wing allows their extended family to visit on occasion, whilst also being able to be closed off completely when no one is visiting.

Point Lonsdale House / Solomon Troup Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows
© Timothy Kaye
Point Lonsdale House / Solomon Troup Architects - Image 19 of 19
Plan
Point Lonsdale House / Solomon Troup Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Timothy Kaye

The form of the addition was inspired by the form of the existing dwelling and its gable roofs, and also the unusual shape of the block. Being a block at the end of a court, it is not a standard square or rectangular shape, which allowed for a building footprint that was both unusual and engaging. The original street-facing facade was repaired, with only a glimpse of the new addition offered from the street.

Point Lonsdale House / Solomon Troup Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Windows
© Timothy Kaye

The waste created by the construction industry contributes to an estimated third of the world's overall waste. In this project, strategies were used that drastically reduced the amount of waste created through demolition. An existing ensuite was repurposed as a new guest powder room. An existing window opening was used as the opening to the master bedroom addition. Rather than starting with a ‘clean slate’, various elements of the existing building fabric were retained and repurposed in order to reduce the waste created by the new works.

Point Lonsdale House / Solomon Troup Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Bathtub, Sink
© Timothy Kaye
Point Lonsdale House / Solomon Troup Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Countertop, Windows
© Timothy Kaye

The new addition is clad in a spotted gum rain screen, which serves two purposes. Firstly, it allowed for an operable screen to the ensuite which allows the clients to control the level of privacy from an adjacent infrequently used public park. The rain screen also provides shading to the building envelope which is particularly useful on hot summer afternoons given the new master bedroom suite faces directly west. An external Venetian blind is also used to keep the master bedroom space cool. It can be fully opened in the morning to take in views of the garden or closed to prevent the hot western sun from entering the space.

Point Lonsdale House is a testament to how even small changes can have a significant positive impact on the functionality and liveability of a home.

Point Lonsdale House / Solomon Troup Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Timothy Kaye

About this office
Solomon Troup Architects
Office

