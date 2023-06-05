Tailwind Office Building / OOTO Architects

+ 12

Text description provided by the architects. An office located deep in the back road of a disorderly residential complex. Recently, demand for office space from many young start-up companies is increasing, even deep in downtown Seoul. If the ideal office in the past was one located in a high-rise building lined up along the main street, the workspace that young companies are pursuing today is different in many respects.

First of all, what stands out is the miniaturization of the scale. In the past, a company was called a decent company when a subordinate team was formed under a representative and at least a few dozen people were formed within the organization, but nowadays, young start-up companies are one person or two or three like-minded people who jump into work and bump each other to grow.

A space where I can start working right away on a computer and communicate with customers is enough. I want the space to be stylish and in line with the brand’s propensity, and I hope it’s not uniform. This office building, named Tailwind, was also planned as a space for fostering start-up companies. I hoped for a non-rigid atmosphere that can reveal the identity of the company and an efficient space that is not burdensome to start with a small number of people.

Since it is located within a residential complex, the terrace space on each floor, which is inevitable, provides a space for breathing in a small office that can be stuffy, and the window facing the villa is a louver that lets in light but avoids gaze A solution was sought by changing the design and brick-laying method. I hope that young entrepreneurs who start in this space will be able to set sail in the tailwind and sail to the wide sea.