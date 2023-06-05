Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Tailwind Office Building / OOTO Architects

Tailwind Office Building / OOTO Architects

Tailwind Office Building / OOTO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Tailwind Office Building / OOTO Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
Tailwind Office Building / OOTO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Tailwind Office Building / OOTO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings
South Korea
  Architects: OOTO Architects
  Area: 321
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs:Bae Jihun
Tailwind Office Building / OOTO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bae Jihun

Text description provided by the architects. An office located deep in the back road of a disorderly residential complex. Recently, demand for office space from many young start-up companies is increasing, even deep in downtown Seoul. If the ideal office in the past was one located in a high-rise building lined up along the main street, the workspace that young companies are pursuing today is different in many respects.

Tailwind Office Building / OOTO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Bae Jihun

First of all, what stands out is the miniaturization of the scale. In the past, a company was called a decent company when a subordinate team was formed under a representative and at least a few dozen people were formed within the organization, but nowadays, young start-up companies are one person or two or three like-minded people who jump into work and bump each other to grow.

Tailwind Office Building / OOTO Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Bae Jihun
Tailwind Office Building / OOTO Architects - Interior Photography
© Bae Jihun
Tailwind Office Building / OOTO Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Bae Jihun

A space where I can start working right away on a computer and communicate with customers is enough. I want the space to be stylish and in line with the brand’s propensity, and I hope it’s not uniform. This office building, named Tailwind, was also planned as a space for fostering start-up companies. I hoped for a non-rigid atmosphere that can reveal the identity of the company and an efficient space that is not burdensome to start with a small number of people.

Tailwind Office Building / OOTO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bae Jihun
Tailwind Office Building / OOTO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Bae Jihun

Since it is located within a residential complex, the terrace space on each floor, which is inevitable, provides a space for breathing in a small office that can be stuffy, and the window facing the villa is a louver that lets in light but avoids gaze A solution was sought by changing the design and brick-laying method. I hope that young entrepreneurs who start in this space will be able to set sail in the tailwind and sail to the wide sea.

Tailwind Office Building / OOTO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Balcony
© Bae Jihun

Project location

Address: Seoul, South Korea

OOTO Architects
Cite: "Tailwind Office Building / OOTO Architects" 05 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

