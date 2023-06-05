Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
PFS Digital Mortise and Tenon Digital Furniture Store / Partyfriendship - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Store
Wu Han, China
  • Architects: Partyfriendship
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  84
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ILIM timber
  • Lead Architect: Pengcheng Hu
  • Design Team: Youchen Ruan, Jingyou Zhang, Pengcheng Hu, Jiayang Li, Qi Zhu, Dan Peng
  • Construction Team: Longcheng Lu, Kausar, Yiqiu Hu, Jian Zhu
  • Operation Team: Jiaming Gu
  • Client: Partyfriendship
  • City: Wu Han
  • Country: China
PFS Digital Mortise and Tenon Digital Furniture Store / Partyfriendship - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Partyfriendship Office

Functionality Thought—An open space that invites public participation in its construction. PFS Digital Joints is a new concept of pure wood mortise and tenon construction. Buildings without "nails" is not a new idea, but rather an old tradition, as the Chinese have been making houses out of wood for thousands of years, and this will generate quick recognition in the neighborhood.

PFS Digital Mortise and Tenon Digital Furniture Store / Partyfriendship - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Partyfriendship Office
PFS Digital Mortise and Tenon Digital Furniture Store / Partyfriendship - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Courtesy of Partyfriendship Office

Unlike traditional wood construction, the entire building is built in a dry way using a high-precision CNC machining technique, which does not need screws or glue. Each individual component, from the main structure to the roof and even the floor, can be quickly joined together with mortise-and-tenon joints, and this process does not require experienced carpenters to construct. The act of this kind of construction can also be organized and participated in by sub-district offices, public welfare institutions, and residents' committees so that residents can participate in it.

PFS Digital Mortise and Tenon Digital Furniture Store / Partyfriendship - Image 16 of 18
construction diagram
PFS Digital Mortise and Tenon Digital Furniture Store / Partyfriendship - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Wood, Beam, Brick, Windows
Courtesy of Partyfriendship Office
PFS Digital Mortise and Tenon Digital Furniture Store / Partyfriendship - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of Partyfriendship Office

Architectural ingenuity—Modern interpretation of traditional crafts. The main structure consists of 20 modules, made of a total of 386 EU-certified pine plywood panels. There are many of common components between each module, each of which has been carefully studied and verified in a full-scale 1:10 model, through which the optimal combination of component size, structural integrity, and ease of construction has been evaluated. A very rigorous layout of each component and path editing is also performed before automatic cutting with a CNC machine to ensure maximum material utilization.

PFS Digital Mortise and Tenon Digital Furniture Store / Partyfriendship - Image 14 of 18
installation diagram
PFS Digital Mortise and Tenon Digital Furniture Store / Partyfriendship - Image 15 of 18
installation diagram
PFS Digital Mortise and Tenon Digital Furniture Store / Partyfriendship - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Wood, Windows, Beam, Bench
Courtesy of Partyfriendship Office
PFS Digital Mortise and Tenon Digital Furniture Store / Partyfriendship - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of Partyfriendship Office

Dust and debris from the production process are also recycled and used as fuel for a local business in Hanyang for its daily operations.

Project location

Address:Intersection of Hanyang Avenue and Sixin North Road, Hanyang District, Wuhan, China

Cite: "PFS Digital Mortise and Tenon Digital Furniture Store / Partyfriendship" 05 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

