PFS Digital Mortise and Tenon Digital Furniture Store / Partyfriendship

+ 13

Store • Wu Han, China Architects: Partyfriendship

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 84 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ILIM timber

Lead Architect: Pengcheng Hu

Design Team: Youchen Ruan, Jingyou Zhang, Pengcheng Hu, Jiayang Li, Qi Zhu, Dan Peng

Construction Team: Longcheng Lu, Kausar, Yiqiu Hu, Jian Zhu

Operation Team: Jiaming Gu

Client: Partyfriendship

City: Wu Han

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Functionality Thought—An open space that invites public participation in its construction. PFS Digital Joints is a new concept of pure wood mortise and tenon construction. Buildings without "nails" is not a new idea, but rather an old tradition, as the Chinese have been making houses out of wood for thousands of years, and this will generate quick recognition in the neighborhood.

Unlike traditional wood construction, the entire building is built in a dry way using a high-precision CNC machining technique, which does not need screws or glue. Each individual component, from the main structure to the roof and even the floor, can be quickly joined together with mortise-and-tenon joints, and this process does not require experienced carpenters to construct. The act of this kind of construction can also be organized and participated in by sub-district offices, public welfare institutions, and residents' committees so that residents can participate in it.

Architectural ingenuity—Modern interpretation of traditional crafts. The main structure consists of 20 modules, made of a total of 386 EU-certified pine plywood panels. There are many of common components between each module, each of which has been carefully studied and verified in a full-scale 1:10 model, through which the optimal combination of component size, structural integrity, and ease of construction has been evaluated. A very rigorous layout of each component and path editing is also performed before automatic cutting with a CNC machine to ensure maximum material utilization.

Dust and debris from the production process are also recycled and used as fuel for a local business in Hanyang for its daily operations.