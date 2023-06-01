Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ'

The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ'

The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ'

The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Interior Photography, Beam
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Interior Photography, Beam
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Interior Photography, Column

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Pavilion
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
  Architects: Alvaro Siza, BAAQ'
  Area: 140
  Year: 2017
  Photographs
    Photographs: João Morgado
  Lead Architect: Alvaro Siza Viera
  Local Architect (Architecture): J. Alfonso Quiñones
  Lead Architect In Porto: Clemente Meineres
  Local Team: Inca Hernández, Itzae Carrasco, Alfonso Sodi
  Construction: Mario Conde
  Structure Design: Alfonso Sodi
  Project Facilities: Heriberto Carmona
  Construction Leader: José Ramírez
  Palapas: David Jiménez
  Carpentry: Javier Gomez
  City: Puerto Escondido
  Country: Mexico
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Exterior Photography
© João Morgado
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Perspective
Perspective
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Exterior Photography, Arch
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. Part of Casa Wabi's foundation mission is to encourage, and generate knowledge and new skills in the children in the region.

The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Exterior Photography
© João Morgado
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - General plan
General plan
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© João Morgado

Casa Wabi's staff identified that teaching the technique and the process for handling clay would be a very positive tool for the community since this is a technique that has been taught for generations. Thanks to this initiative, Casa Wabi invited Architect Alvaro Siza to design a pavilion for teaching the handling of this material.

The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Exterior Photography, Brick
© João Morgado
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Detail circular wall
Detail circular wall
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© João Morgado

The project is centered on a main "Palapa" (a building with a palm roof), where the modeling of the material is taught, and the pieces resulting from the workshops are exhibited, it also has storage, a sanitary building, and an oven. 

The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© João Morgado
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Elevation
Elevation
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Interior Photography, Beam
© João Morgado

The entire program is contained within a brick wall in a half-circle shape enclosing a patio for the clay oven.

The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Interior Photography, Beam
© João Morgado
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Axonometric detail
Axonometric detail
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Interior Photography, Beam
© João Morgado

The main Palapa is 7m high, including a 6x2m apparent concrete table, ideal for manual work. The curved brick wall is eight meters in diameter, and jointly with another L-shaped wall, it creates two rooms to store ceramic and clay tools.

The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Interior Photography, Beam
© João Morgado
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Detail wood shelves
Detail wood shelves
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Image 38 of 44
Plan - sections - elevations of sanitary building
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Interior Photography, Column
© João Morgado

The construction was made with annealed red bricks, these bricks have special measures, to be able to fulfill their structural work. A "palapa" covers the space and its shape resembles that of medieval structures made of wood in Europe.

The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© João Morgado
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Plan - sections - elevations
Plan - sections - elevations
The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ' - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Windows
© João Morgado

Project location

Address: Puerto Escondido, Oax., Mexico

BAAQ'
Alvaro Siza
Brick

Cite: "The Clay Pavillion / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ'" [El Pabellón de Arcilla / Alvaro Siza + BAAQ'] 01 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001824/the-clay-pavillion-alvaro-siza-plus-baaq> ISSN 0719-8884

