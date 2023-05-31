Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Miaojing River Ecological Infrastructure / PLAT Studio

Miaojing River Ecological Infrastructure / PLAT Studio

Miaojing River Ecological Infrastructure / PLAT Studio

Miaojing River Ecological Infrastructure / PLAT Studio

Park, Sustainability & Green Design
Suzhou, China
Miaojing River Ecological Infrastructure / PLAT Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape
© KCID

Kunshan & Miaojing River. Located 20 km northwest of Shanghai, Kunshan City is a historic water town with 8,000 hectares covered by water. The city has evolved from relying on irrigated farming to generating 70% of its GDP from innovative industries. Kunshan West, situated between Kuilei Lake and the old town center, has been rapidly growing.

Miaojing River Ecological Infrastructure / PLAT Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Garden, Forest
© KCID
Miaojing River Ecological Infrastructure / PLAT Studio - Exterior Photography
© KCID

The Miaojing River Central Water Corridor, which served as an aqueduct, connects Kueilai Lake Reservoir to the central old town. Two water channels and dense tree planting protect the river from runoffs, creating a unique green area. With the implementation of a piping system, the  Miaojing River became a potential public space. The local government invited various design teams to develop master plans, with the winning plan focusing on ecological value and public benefits.

Plans
Plans

Design Strategy. The design aimed to transform the hidden treasure into a public ecological spine for Kunshan West, while preserving its natural character. The strategy involved enhancing neighborhood connections, fostering a healthy ecology, and providing ecosystem services for cultural and social purposes.

Miaojing River Ecological Infrastructure / PLAT Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Windows, Garden, Forest
© KCID
Miaojing River Ecological Infrastructure / PLAT Studio - Exterior Photography, Fence, Forest, Garden
© KCID

Accessibility. A continuous trail system connects Kuilei Lake Area to Forest Park, providing a comfortable space for jogging, biking, and strolling. Tunnels, underpasses, and bridges accommodate the city's street grid. Entries with parking, bike rental, and resting areas are introduced at key intersections. All surfaces are designed to be permeable and elevated where possible, with metal grate platforms and mesh railing systems that blend with the surroundings.

Miaojing River Ecological Infrastructure / PLAT Studio - Exterior Photography
© KCID
Miaojing River Ecological Infrastructure / PLAT Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Garden
© KCID

Ecology. Diverse ecological zones were created, with multi-layered vegetation introduced along the trails and in thinned-out areas. Wet prairies and re-graded water edges were established for additional wetland planting. Bioswales were implemented along the trails to elevate overall green infrastructure. These ecology-driven approaches were well-received by the local communities, evident in the number of visitors and social media content.

Miaojing River Ecological Infrastructure / PLAT Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Garden, Forest
© KCID

Programmatic Vibrancy. The Miaojing River Corridor aims to create a culturally and socially vibrant public space. Program areas are placed according to adjacent land uses, focusing on neighborhood proximity and leaving central areas for wildlife and vegetation. Play Areas, Picnic Lawns, and an Ecological Education Center cater to residential neighborhoods, while a Forest Amphitheater and Park Cafe serve educational and research institutions. Supportive amenities like restrooms and bike racks are provided, and wayfinding and educational signs increase public awareness about sustainability and regional water systems.

Miaojing River Ecological Infrastructure / PLAT Studio - Image 22 of 25
Diagram
Miaojing River Ecological Infrastructure / PLAT Studio - Image 25 of 25
Diagram

Since its completion in early 2022, the Miaojing River Corridor has become a popular public space in Kunshan. Community events, daily strolling, jogging, and biking occur regularly, showcasing the successful integration of ecological, social, and urban infrastructure.

Miaojing River Ecological Infrastructure / PLAT Studio - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© KCID

Project location

Address:Kunshan, Suzhou, Jiangsu, China

PLAT Studio
Office

Cite: "Miaojing River Ecological Infrastructure / PLAT Studio" 31 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001788/miaojing-river-ecological-infrastructure-plat-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

