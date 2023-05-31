Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Account Management-Supporter/ Opportunity for an Architect

At our offices in Zurich, Berlin, Milan, Santiago de Chile, and Mexico City, DAAily platforms comprise a team of around 200 architects, designers, sales experts, communications specialists, and IT experts.

As inspiring and valuable curated platforms for the architecture and design community, Designboom, Architonic, and ArchDaily share combined online traffic of in excess of 270 million visits per year. Moreover, as one entity, DAAily platforms share a common mission: to empower everyone who makes architecture and design happen to create a better quality of life.

The team now is looking for an architect or designer to support the Account Management Team in Mexico City or Santiago. Your work will be based on various tasks in the previous stage of the implementation of digital assets, as well as organizing content for our clients on our various platforms.

You are interested in the following:

  • A dynamic and flexible environment. 
  • Communicating with people.
  • The digital world and maybe also the architecture and design market.

Your skills:

  • English and Spanish on a professional level.
  • Strong communication skills in writing.
  • Readiness to work with Project Management Systems. 
  • Experience using Mac, G-Suite, and Photoshop. 
  • Self-organized, structured, reliable, and able to cope under pressure.

What we offer:

  • Flexibility and a dynamic, creative environment.
  • The chance to be part of a brand with an international profile. 
  • A part-time job.
  • An open-ended contract on attractive terms. 
  • A service provider contract.

This call for submissions was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Call for Submissions" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: ArchDaily Team. "Account Management-Supporter/ Opportunity for an Architect" 31 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001548/account-management-supporter-opportunity-for-an-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

