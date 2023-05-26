House-U / N.A.O

-
Architects: N.A.O
- Area: 109 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Shinichi Hanaoka
-
Manufacturers: ABC Trading, DAINICHI GIKEN KOGYO, LIXIL , Osmo & Edel Corporation
-
Lead Architect: Naoki Kato
- Design Team: N.A.O
- City: Ninomiya
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. The site was a deformed site with a height difference from the neighboring land, and there were concerns about solar radiation. A large space was placed in a favorable range to secure solar radiation from a high position.
A large space without partitions was also required. The reason for this was that the client wanted to be able to arrange things freely. Therefore, the architectural space was planned to be "unaligned. If the rule is to align, there are few correct answers, but if the rule is not aligned, there are more correct answers.
The goal was to create a house in which objects, people, and space have a good relationship.