House-U / N.A.O

Houses • Ninomiya, Japan Architects: N.A.O

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 109 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Shinichi Hanaoka

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ABC Trading , DAINICHI GIKEN KOGYO , LIXIL , Osmo & Edel Corporation

Lead Architect: Naoki Kato

Text description provided by the architects. The site was a deformed site with a height difference from the neighboring land, and there were concerns about solar radiation. A large space was placed in a favorable range to secure solar radiation from a high position.

A large space without partitions was also required. The reason for this was that the client wanted to be able to arrange things freely. Therefore, the architectural space was planned to be "unaligned. If the rule is to align, there are few correct answers, but if the rule is not aligned, there are more correct answers.

The goal was to create a house in which objects, people, and space have a good relationship.