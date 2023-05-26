Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House-U / N.A.O

House-U / N.A.O

House-U / N.A.O - Interior Photography, Sofa, BeamHouse-U / N.A.O - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, BeamHouse-U / N.A.O - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BeamHouse-U / N.A.O - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ninomiya, Japan
  Architects: N.A.O
  Area:  109
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Shinichi Hanaoka
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers:  ABC Trading, DAINICHI GIKEN KOGYO, LIXIL　, Osmo & Edel Corporation
  Lead Architect: Naoki Kato
House-U / N.A.O - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Shinichi Hanaoka

Text description provided by the architects. The site was a deformed site with a height difference from the neighboring land, and there were concerns about solar radiation. A large space was placed in a favorable range to secure solar radiation from a high position.

House-U / N.A.O - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam, Windows
© Shinichi Hanaoka
Plans
Plans
House-U / N.A.O - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Shinichi Hanaoka
House-U / N.A.O - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Beam
© Shinichi Hanaoka

A large space without partitions was also required. The reason for this was that the client wanted to be able to arrange things freely. Therefore, the architectural space was planned to be "unaligned. If the rule is to align, there are few correct answers, but if the rule is not aligned, there are more correct answers.

House-U / N.A.O - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Shinichi Hanaoka
House-U / N.A.O - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam
© Shinichi Hanaoka
House-U / N.A.O - Image 29 of 29
Sections and Elevations
House-U / N.A.O - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Shinichi Hanaoka

The goal was to create a house in which objects, people, and space have a good relationship.

House-U / N.A.O - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam
© Shinichi Hanaoka

Project gallery

About this office
N.A.O
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House-U / N.A.O" 26 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001527/house-u-nao> ISSN 0719-8884

