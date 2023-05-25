Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hospitality Architecture
Giussano, Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Molteni&C Pavilion / Vincent Van Duysen Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Max Zambelli

Text description provided by the architects. The project comes from the idea of continuing the dialogue between different domestic environments. The transformation of the ground floor of the entire headquarters becomes a linear redevelopment system with the creation of a new courtyard.

Molteni&C Pavilion / Vincent Van Duysen Architects - Interior Photography
© DSL Studio
Molteni&C Pavilion / Vincent Van Duysen Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© DSL Studio

Cloister-like, this outdoor space expresses the willingness to accompany all guests from the entrance to the heart of the company showroom.

Molteni&C Pavilion / Vincent Van Duysen Architects - Image 9 of 10
Plan

Columned pathways punctuate and filter the view of the garden where the new outdoor series and future collections, arranged like sculptures, are integrated with the greenery. Two large horizontal concrete elements, the floor, and ceiling, contain essential dark volumes and emphasize the spaces within.

Molteni&C Pavilion / Vincent Van Duysen Architects - Interior Photography, Column
© Max Zambelli
Molteni&C Pavilion / Vincent Van Duysen Architects - Interior Photography, Glass, Windows
© Max Zambelli

The idea behind this is that of simple volumes and large glass surfaces of modernist extraction juxtaposed with a careful selection of materials. A pavilion, subtly connected to the main building, reinvigorates the character of the compound thanks to the addition of outdoor spaces.

Molteni&C Pavilion / Vincent Van Duysen Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Max Zambelli

Project location

Address:Giussano (MB), Italy

About this office
Vincent Van Duysen Architects
Office

