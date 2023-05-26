Swatchbox Offers Design Professionals Free Next-Day Delivery of Material Samples

Collecting samples for a project can present a huge time loss for design professionals. To solve this, Swatchbox is out on a mission to help design professionals around the world, by offering a curated selection of interior and exterior samples from global brands in one place, at no cost. The rapidly growing material platform employs a team of architects and designers to curate a range of tile, brick, carpet, and paint finishes through their website and mobile app.

The company brings their digital experience to life at the UK’s leading design festival, Clerkenwell Design Week (23-25 May 2023) as the official provider of the CDW Sample Gallery. The immersive experience brings together cutting-edge materials from around the world for designers to touch, feel, and even request to receive in a Swatchbox the very next day – for free. Leading brands like Interface, Roca, PPG Paints, Lapitec and Ibstock are leading the way to a more sustainable future in sampling alongside over 100 other brands.

Swatchbox was founded by architect Benjamin Glunz in the US in 2018 and established in London in 2021 as a fast and sustainable way to facilitate the discovery and delivery of material samples to architects and designers. By co-packing the selected products from multiple brands into one returnable or recyclable box, the company provides building professionals with a convenient and responsible alternative to traditional sampling methods.

Swatchbox stands for convenience, sustainability & authenticity

Through the Swatchbox platform, users can find a range of tile, brick, carpet, paint, and other finishes, which they can discover and order via the Swatchbox app or scan a sample in-person to place a free request. Any order can be delivered within one day free of charge. The company not only equips architects and designers to explore diverse materials with convenience, but also sustainability. Moreover, since material samples are co-packed into one box, each request presents substantial carbon savings and reduction of environmental waste over traditional methods.

‘With our UK headquarters in Old Street, an established part of London’s thriving architecture and design scene, Clerkenwell Design Week is the perfect opportunity for us to connect further with our audience and bring Swatchbox front and center of the material sampling conversation,’ says Antony Fuller, Managing Director of Swatchbox Europe.

Unwanted samples can be returned for free

The greatest gap in the typical sample process is when the user is finally done with a material, whether because the product becomes outdated or simply takes up too much space in the office. Often, there is no alternative but to discard the old materials. To prevent this unwelcome waste, Swatchbox invites designers to return any unwanted materials, completely for free, meaning that no material is thrown away after use.

‘Our goal is to enhance the built environment through a better, more streamlined, material research process, to simplify the sampling process for architects, designers, and manufacturers, and to make a positive contribution that benefits both the design process and the environment,’ adds CEO Benjamin Glunz.

Project Information

Brand: Swatchbox | @swatchboxUK

Event Location: Clerkenwell Design Week

Dates: 23-25 May 2023