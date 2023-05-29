Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Inner Garden House / Takanori Ineyama Architects

Inner Garden House / Takanori Ineyama Architects

Inner Garden House / Takanori Ineyama Architects

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kofu, Japan
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

Text description provided by the architects. A house for a four-person family who enjoys gardening and the outdoors. The site is located on the outskirts of Kofu City, Yamanashi Prefecture, where is located new houses and apartment buildings nearby. Since the site was surrounded by houses and apartments, creating a somewhat enclosed atmosphere, a polycarbonate room was installed to provide privacy and allow the residents to enjoy their hobbies without hesitation. The room made of polycarbonate is named the "Inner Garden". As for the zoning, I divided the whole building into three volumes. One is the “Inner Garden”. Those volumes are placed to slide for making some corners to be family spaces.

Save this picture!
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Koichi Torimura
Inner Garden House / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Stairs, Beam, Windows
© Koichi Torimura

By making the “Inner Garden” a semi-outdoor space, it can be used for growing plants, maintaining camping equipment, and being casual. At times, it can also be a playground for children and a place to do activities that are not able to do inside the normal house. The polycarbonate-covered space is filled with sunlight and leads it into the next to the living room. The “Inner Garden” is separated from the living area by wooden windows, which can be changed by the residents, and the area and size of the house according to the seasons. 

© Koichi Torimura
Inner Garden House / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
Inner Garden House / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam, Facade
© Koichi Torimura

For example, Wooden windows have opened like the outside in the season which is like spring and autumn. On the other hand, Wooden windows have closed during the season that needs Air-conditioner like summer and winter. And Large windows are placed at the top to provide privacy from the entire street and cut off the sky view. 

© Koichi Torimura
Inner Garden House / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Wood, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Koichi Torimura
Plan - 1st Floor
Inner Garden House / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Image 27 of 28
Plan - 1st Floor
© Koichi Torimura
Inner Garden House / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
Inner Garden House / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Koichi Torimura

The house is designed as a three-dimensional open space, including an “Inner Garden”, surroundings and areas change with the seasons. The aim is to create a plaza-like space where each area can be discovered and where the family can spend their time together.

© Koichi Torimura
Inner Garden House / Takanori Ineyama Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Koichi Torimura

