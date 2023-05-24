House in Dobra / Maxberg

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. The rural layout of the house was influenced by a huge number of guidelines, bans, and restrictions, but also a beautiful plot and the investor's determination.

The investor wanted a one-story house, but the development line marked at a distance of 12m from the border meant that one plot was not enough for a one-story house. The investor decided to buy two plots, including one with access to the forest. A small percentage of the allowed built-up area, trees growing by the road and restrictions on the maximum width of the front facade to 18 m have forced the basement garage solution.

The location of the garage driveway and the entrance were defined by the distances between the trees growing by the road. There was only one way to enter the plot from the road level which did not require cutting down valuable trees.

The house was designed as two barns perpendicular to each other, which clearly zoned the daytime space - in the front, and the nighttime zone located deeper. The necessity to opt for high roofs was used in the living area, raising the ceiling parallel to the roof slopes. From the garden side, large glazing was used to provide a forest view.

The facades were made of hand-molded, non-glazed brick and wooden slats, the roof was covered with natural slate. Hidden gutters, the lack of ventilation pipes, and the collection of venting chimneys in one hidden place allowed to maintain a simple, consistent form that extracts noble finishing materials.