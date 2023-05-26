Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Casa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos

Casa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos

Casa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, GardenCasa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Garden, CourtyardCasa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Sofa, Chair, BeamCasa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, ArcadeCasa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Managua, Nicaragua
  • Architects: HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  850
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Carlos Berrios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Acid Wash Texture, Carrier, MARAZZI
  • Lead Architects: Daniel Hurtado, Rodolfo Glenton
  • Design Team: Rodolfo Glenton
  • Structural Engineering: Jimmy Altamirano Asociados
  • Plumbing: Orlando Bermudez Ingenieros
  • Electrical Engineering: Energiza SA
  • Technical Documentation: HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos
  • City: Managua
  • Country: Nicaragua
Casa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Carlos Berrios
Casa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos - Image 14 of 20
Plan
Casa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Beam, Courtyard
© Carlos Berrios

Text description provided by the architects. CASA FT is a single-family residence for a retired couple, located in a forest context, outside of the urban perimeter of Managua. The earth movement in this project was minimized by placing the main house and social living on two different levels, adapting the project to the level of natural terrain. It is characterized by the unusual application of acid textures on the exterior and interior of the house to create a washed Chukum look-alike texture, without being that.

Casa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Brick, Garden, Courtyard
© Carlos Berrios
Casa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos - Image 15 of 20
Plan
Casa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Garden, Courtyard
© Carlos Berrios

The exterior is embraced by an acid texture brought from Mexico, which gives the impression of an oxide that, when meeting with the original fauna and the proposed landscape, conveys a quiet and pleasant Mediterranean feeling, while the interior, an acid washed finish texture, in combination with the clay floor, the clay tiles and the wood beams, it creates a harmonious contrast in all the environments of the project, both interior and exterior. The project welcomes the user with a slender wall that supports the cantilever that marks the path to the main entrance and upon entering the house, the main social space plays a hierarchical role by showing a reinforced concrete vault that takes over the main room. The social space of the room is oriented so that there is a visually clean and direct perspective towards the entire garden that extends to the end of the plot.

Casa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Beam
© Carlos Berrios
Casa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos - Image 17 of 20
Sections - A, B
Casa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos - Image 18 of 20
Sections - C, D
Casa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table
© Carlos Berrios

Each project must look for a particular distinctive and this was not the exception. Casa FT had the opportunity to carry this unique combination of textures and materials throughout almost every room of the house. From the main entrance to the library, from the dining room to the back of house. Surrounded by nature, it feels like the sanctuary of peace the owners were looking for. Sometimes the unconventional unveils another type of perception, one that should be seek in every purpose of every project.

Casa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Table, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Carlos Berrios
Casa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos - Image 19 of 20
Elevation - A, B
Casa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos - Image 20 of 20
Elevation - C, D
Casa FT / HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Carlos Berrios

HRTD Hurtado Arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNicaragua
