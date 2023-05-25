Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. China
  5. HARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture

HARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture

Save
HARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture

HARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeHARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture - Interior PhotographyHARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture - Interior PhotographyHARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture - Interior PhotographyHARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Mixed Use Architecture, Commercial Architecture, Interior Design
Cheng Du, China
  • Design Principal: Wendy Saunders, Vincent de Graaf
  • Studio Director: Yvonne Lim
  • Team Leader: Simon Huang, Jerry Guo
  • Interior Team: Song Jie, Yuan Chen
  • Visualization: Jiao Yan
  • General Contractor: Shanghai Dongyuan Architectural Decoration Co., Ltd.
  • Display Supplier: Shanghai Jinyu Building Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Text: Carmen Xu
  • Client: HARMAY
  • City: Cheng Du
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
HARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Bowen Gu

Text description provided by the architects. As one of the happiest cities in China, Chengdu stands out from other first and second-tier cities with its unique "slow life" urban culture that effortlessly blends with its rapid city development. The city boasts of an exciting hybrid of leisurely activities that spill out onto the public realm, where street-side tea sipping and outdoor corner hangouts are a part of typical Chengdu life. It is a place where the young and old coexist, and 24-hour culture is more the norm than the exception.

Save this picture!
HARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography
© Wen Studio
Save this picture!
HARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Bowen Gu

In this project, our ambition was to bring together a 24-hour program at a single site. HARMAY Chengdu is an exploration of how a cosmetic store, bakery, and bar can coexist and spatially influence each other. While it would have been easier to place them side by side, our intention was to create a crossover where one program influences the other throughout the day while offering the flexibility to function independently.

Save this picture!
HARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair
© Bowen Gu

Centralizing the store, the bar and bakery embrace it with a linear space. The typology of this "store-within-a-store" is achieved with a simple and minimalist intervention. One continuous boundary encloses and divides the core spaces, simultaneously becoming the skin between the outdoor and indoor environments. Made from industrial factory door units, all identical in scale and appearance, the doors are openable and movable for accessibility and connection, but also locked in and static where needed. A window in each door unit allows the divided spaces to always have a visual connection, even when they are closed.

Save this picture!
HARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography, Glass, Chair
© Wen Studio

The simplicity of using industrial prefabricated elements is the main driver throughout the space. The repetitive stacking of these components forms the most dominant object in the interior, helping to organize the visitor's spatial experience. As found in the brand's warehouse, the prefabricated crates are affordable and easy to install. Stacking is a simple operation, but our design explores the potential of this element, with its standard size and durability, resulting in various furniture and objects.

Save this picture!
HARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam
© Wen Studio
Save this picture!
HARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture - Image 25 of 28
Plan
Save this picture!
HARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Wen Studio

The crates result in multiple display forms, and along with the brand's standard rack system, generate a simple but unique store experience. The rest of the space is designed as a warehouse, with simple white floor tiles and a steel grill ceiling. Walking through the cashiers, made of other industrial elements, will lead visitors to the bakery. With views into the kitchen area and screen contents showing live thermal video footage of customers outside the store, visitors have an opportunity to engage with the brand in a literal way. The croissant-inspired outdoor seating elements from BAsdBAN are designed humorously and straightforwardly, inviting visitors to sit down and try the popular pastries.

Save this picture!
HARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography
© Wen Studio
Save this picture!
HARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Handrail
© Wen Studio

The flexibility and simplicity of the industrial facade emphasize easy human connections and interactions towards the public plaza. Chengdu is known for its outdoor life, and stacked wooden pallets become sitting areas where visitors can rest and meet freely. Once again, together with HARMAY, we gave public space back to the community while actively participating in writing a new chapter in Chengdu's city life. This project has been an exploration of prefabricated elements, recalling the brand's warehouse culture and reminding us that complex and customized techniques, materials, and design are not the only way to create high-quality retail experiences.

Save this picture!
HARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam
© Wen Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:No. 300, Jiaozi Avenue, High-tech Zone, Chengdu, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AIM Architecture
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureInterior DesignChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureInterior DesignChina
Cite: "HARMAY Chengdu UFun Store, Bakery and Bar / AIM Architecture" 25 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001391/harmay-chengdu-ufun-aim-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Wen Studio

話梅成都悠方店 / AIM恺慕建筑设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags