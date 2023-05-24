Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Tree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects

Tree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects

Save
Tree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects

Tree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, TableTree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, WindowsTree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Arch, ColumnTree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, FacadeTree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Alexandria, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Table
© Katherine Lu

Text description provided by the architects. Tree Island is a family home that rises above its constraints, turning its limitations into its most striking features. Just four and a half meters wide internally, it maximizes space by reaching up high against the neighboring warehouse conversion to the south. A substantial void at the center of the home connects the living, dining, and kitchen spaces, its long, north-facing skylight illuminating every element of the family life cradled gently within.

Save this picture!
Tree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Katherine Lu
Save this picture!
Tree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects - Image 21 of 27
Plan - Ground Floor

A small courtyard offers a calm buffer between the existing home and the contemporary addition, while a glorious fig tree planted directly into the kitchen island blurs the connection between indoor and outdoor space.

Save this picture!
Tree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Katherine Lu

A breathtaking void enshrines the core of this young family’s home, its most essential living, dining, and kitchen elements bathed in natural light and filled with greenery.

Save this picture!
Tree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Brick
© Katherine Lu
Save this picture!
Tree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects - Image 22 of 27
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Tree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects - Exterior Photography
© Katherine Lu

Sited in a heritage conservation area in Sydney’s inner west, Tree Island climbs higher as it moves back from the street, where from the rear it catches the eye with a staircase encased in curved, patterned brick. It houses three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a study that opens onto a rooftop garden that feels as though it is nestled in the trees of its leafy street. 

Save this picture!
Tree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography
© Katherine Lu
Save this picture!
Tree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Arch, Column
© Katherine Lu
Save this picture!
Tree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects - Image 24 of 27
Section A

Concrete floors, dark marble counters, and a striking double-height brick wall provide a cool, robust material template contrasted by the kitchen’s rich timber joinery and softened with luxurious furnishings. The building’s thermal mass keeps it cool in summer and warm in winter, while the north-facing skylight provides year-round illumination.

Save this picture!
Tree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Katherine Lu
Save this picture!
Tree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects - Image 26 of 27
Elevations

Home to some of the inner west's most expansive spaces, Tree Island’s airy verticality transcends the limitations of its tight footprint.

Save this picture!
Tree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography
© Katherine Lu

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Carter Williamson Architects
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Tree Island House / Carter Williamson Architects" 24 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001388/tree-island-house-carter-williamson-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags