World
Made by NRE / Houben / van Mierlo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture
Eindhoven, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Houben / van Mierlo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bas Gijselhart, Koen Bosman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  IsoHemp
  • Project Architects: Jelle Houben, Jelle Houben
  • Project Leader: Joris van Gelder
  • Design Team: Luuk Smits, Niels van den Broek, Tijl Beelen, Jeroen Simons, Bas Coret, Stefan Poppeliers
  • City: Eindhoven
  • Country: The Netherlands
'Made by NRE’ focuses on four previously undeveloped plots on the NRE site in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. The project was selected by the municipality of Eindhoven as the winning proposal in 2018. ‘Made by NRE’ is a collective of residents, entrepreneurs, designers, and makers, which was initiated by the architectural office Houben / Van Mierlo. Together, they developed an ensemble of four distinctive buildings through a bottom-up structure. In addition to twelve dwellings, they realized a wide range of commercial spaces.

Made by NRE / Houben / van Mierlo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Bas Gijselhart

The 'Ambachtsdorp' (transl: Crafts Village) consists of nine very different dwellings around a collective courtyard. Because of to the square shape, all houses are shallow and enjoy a lot of daylight. In addition, the inner garden gives the building and its residents an intimate and sheltered outdoor space.

Made by NRE / Houben / van Mierlo - Image 16 of 24
Situation plan

The building is not parcelled out, but the dwellings have been put together like 'Tetris' puzzle pieces. This made it possible to create an optimal home for all residents, which fits everyone's program and budget.

Made by NRE / Houben / van Mierlo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Bas Gijselhart

The 'Body Building' was developed by and for three designers working from the human body. They wanted to design their studios and collective presentation space in a building that was as circular and sustainable as possible.

Made by NRE / Houben / van Mierlo - Image 17 of 24
Ground floor plan

The load-bearing structure of the building, including the facade, is made of cross-laminated timber (CLT). In front of this, an insulating layer has been built in self-supporting, insulating hempcrete blocks. These bio-based materials provide a breathable shell and a healthy indoor climate: Together they store more than 200 tons of CO2. On the outside, the facade is finished with lime plaster and a layer of paint.

Made by NRE / Houben / van Mierlo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bas Gijselhart

The idea for the design of the special 'skin' of the building was developed by the clients themselves. It is inspired by the human body, where the bones can be read through the skin. It is also inspired by famous African mud construction projects and the appearance of scaffolding structures wrapped in white plastic foil.

For ‘Werkgebouw’ (transl: Work Building) a diverse group of entrepreneurs set out to create a multifunctional building. A challenge was the consistent design and engineering of the unusually diverse program. The facade is not a patchwork of appearances but has a calm, all-sided and rhythmic appearance.

Made by NRE / Houben / van Mierlo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bas Gijselhart

The design of the façade shows the structure of the building: A layer of overhead doors on the ground floor and a double rhythm of windows on the first floor. The load-bearing structure is made of a dry and demountable steel system with a facade of steel and polycarbonate profiles. A serrated and recessed roof structure provides space for the hotel and is executed in a golden yellow corrugated steel facade.

Made by NRE / Houben / van Mierlo - Exterior Photography
© Bas Gijselhart

In the tender request, the plot for PARK NRE was designated to meet the extra parking demand created by the transformation of the NRE site. To maintain the otherwise intimate structure of streets, alleys, and squares on the NRE site, an office building was made above the parking.

The office building houses five different companies, including the office of architect Houben / Van Mierlo. From the large entrance staircase on the corner of the plot, you enter the central axis of the building. Inside, a large staircase takes you further to a central kitchen and canteen. With an abundance of daylight, thanks to the sawtooth roof, this is the beating heart of the building.

Made by NRE / Houben / van Mierlo - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Bas Gijselhart

The building has a green roof, a spacious roof garden, and a green facade in the making. The facade is designed as a slatted frame on spacers. The facade is covered with a sophisticated palette of plants which are planted at ground level in the open ground.

All four buildings share a remarkable element; the 'second ground level'. On the roofs, private or collective green space has been given shape in various ways. There is an abundance of greenery on this level, moreover, you can enjoy a beautiful view of the city.

Made by NRE / Houben / van Mierlo - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Bas Gijselhart

Project location

Address:Eindhoven, The Netherlands

Cite: "Made by NRE / Houben / van Mierlo" 23 May 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags