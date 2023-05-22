Apartamento Pop Grafite / Memola Estúdio

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Memola Estúdio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  29
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Atlas Concorde, Botteh Tapetes, Brastemp, Camicado, Casa que Tem, Deca, D'ouro Antigo, Galeria Bolsa de Arte, Jf Móveis, Labluz, Lepri Revestimentos Cerâmicos, Lightsource, Marcenaria Baraúna, Omni Marcenaria, Projetores cênicos, STA Rochas, Samsung, Srta. Galante, Suvinil, Tamtum
Text description provided by the architects. The POP Grafite building project proposes compact units to accommodate people who desire practicality in their day-to-day lives. 

The proposal is to generate a sense of calm when the resident enters the apartment, just as when entering a home. This justifies the choice of a neutral, opaque palette with the predominance of white in different textures. Natural materials, such as wood and ceramic flooring, bring a sense of coziness, while marble adds elegance. 

The deconstruction of the bathroom, with an external counter, makes the space more spacious and trendy, and the transparency of the glass as a divider brings lightness to the environment and allows natural light to permeate the entire area. 

Plan
The result is a comfortable and modern apartment that, in turn, utilizes all spaces for storage.

Address:São Paulo, SP, Brazil

