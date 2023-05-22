Apartamento Pop Grafite / Memola Estúdio

+ 16

Apartment Interiors • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Memola Estúdio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 29 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Fran Parente

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project

Design Team: Vitor Penha, Verônica Molina, Bianca Sinisgalli, Luisa Oliveira

Construction: Cub Engenharia

Client: ideazarvos

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The POP Grafite building project proposes compact units to accommodate people who desire practicality in their day-to-day lives.

The proposal is to generate a sense of calm when the resident enters the apartment, just as when entering a home. This justifies the choice of a neutral, opaque palette with the predominance of white in different textures. Natural materials, such as wood and ceramic flooring, bring a sense of coziness, while marble adds elegance.

The deconstruction of the bathroom, with an external counter, makes the space more spacious and trendy, and the transparency of the glass as a divider brings lightness to the environment and allows natural light to permeate the entire area.

The result is a comfortable and modern apartment that, in turn, utilizes all spaces for storage.