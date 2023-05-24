Shenzhen Capital Plaza / CCDI GROUP 21 Design Studio

+ 25

Principal Architects: Lang Wang, Yiyou Zhu, Zhen Zhang

Design Team: Lang Wang, Ai Jin, Yuming Li, Zhihao Sun, Wei Li, I.IBRAGIMOVA Elvira, Xianjie Feng, Yijun Liu, Qingyan Meng, Feng Tang, Xuesong Du, Ding Cheng

Structural Engineering: Guoqin Wu, Yong Zhao, Juan Wu, Zhihe Zeng

Mep Design: Fuliang Sun, Yazi Li, Yanqi Huang, Yongbin Zhu, Kezhan Wang, Jichao Yang, Peirong Jiao, Guangyao Zhang, Peng Li, Chao Liu, Li Wang, Kangrong Liu, Chang He, Yifang Li

Landscape Design: Super Elemnt Associates

Construction: China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd.

Collaborator: PTW ARCHITECTS

Client: SHENZHEN CAPITAL GROUP CO.,LTD

City: Shen Zhen

Country: China

The project’s context - Shenzhen Capital Plaza was launched in 2013 and completed in 2022. The total construction area of the project is 167640 square meters and the building height is 262 meters. It is located in the core area of Houhai, Shenzhen, and stands next to the China Resources Headquarters. The project base has three characteristics. First of all, the project backs to the office and business district and faces Shenzhen Bay. Second, subway lines, streets, and two-story pedestrian systems across the base. Third, it is a link that integrates many elements. The location, scale, and transportation resources of the project determine that it is a "hub park" integrating commercial, hub, coastal activities, and other elements. The podium connects the surrounding, and the swirling open volume integrates the subway, Elements such as commerce, pedestrian system, waterfront activities, and roof gardens are combined to become a "Central Park".

Design ideas - The design uses a unique folded skin form to embody the coastal architecture (wave) and financial tower (diamond), giving the public an image of stability, lightness, and elegance. By studying the shape, we get a facade control line, and based on this line, we find a triangular basic unit, which can be combined into the shape of a diamond, and form a folded skin through three-dimensional processing. The tower follows the principle of high efficiency and practicality and adopts integrated innovative design on the combination of structure and space. At the same time, the project pays full attention to people's feelings and experiences and is moderately open to the city.

Shape generation - On the originally planned volume of the square tower, we first extended the tower from east to west to the maximum width, maximizing the sea view on the east side and creating value for the office space of the tower. In the near ground space, retreat to the north-south distribution square, widen the tower crown in the north-south direction, and shorten it in the east-west direction, allowing the headquarters office at the top to obtain the best landscape and orientation on the south side.

Structural system - The external structural frame adopts the steel structure rhombus oblique grid, which integrates the facade form, structural system, and internal space; however, the stress situation and construction method of the nodes of the oblique grid are very complicated. Therefore, it is the key point of the whole project to deeply study the node force performance of the oblique grid, to realize the safety, economic, and reasonableness of the oblique outer frame structure, and to achieve the perfect facade effect.

Breathable epidermis - The curtain wall skin adopts a concealed opening fan, which ingeniously solves the problem of natural ventilation and natural smoke exhaust, reduces energy consumption in the transition season, and realizes the breathable building skin. The 800mm wide decorative line is used to realize the concealed opening. It also eliminates the safety hazard in typhoon days and improves the wind resistance safety level of the curtain wall. At the same time, 800mm decorative lines block the glass, which is actually trapezoidal (the narrowest part meets the minimum processing size of three silver adhesive Low-E hollow glass greater than 300mm). The exposed finished surface is connected by triangular pointed glass, solving the problem of difficult processing and installation of pointed glass, and ensuring the facade effect of the original tower folding skin.