140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect

+ 26

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. 140 Wireless is a new office building on Wireless Road next to Lumpini Park in the Bangkok CBD area. The building floor plate provides as maximum rental space as the site can be. With the prime location in Bangkok, not only just in the middle of the city but also sitting next to the big green space area. It is beneficial to be a great atmosphere in office space.

Due to the tropical climate in Thailand, the architecture always has to deal with the sun and rain almost all year round. The design is highly concerned with heat gain in the building. Instead of using high-performance glass to wrap up the building, the wide aluminum fin is chosen to be the choice for this project.

With its depth together with the cantilever slab, it can help protect against direct sunlight and heat that will get into the office area. The gap between the vertical fin and the glass wall also allows space for maintenance and cleaning of the glass as well. Further than that, the rain leader pipes are also combined in the fin and provide a slot for easy maintenance and keep it tidy.

The planning system is set the lift core align on the back of the building together with the staircase and WC area separated by the main corridor to provide all rental space facing with the view as much as it can and give flexible rental space for various sizing requirements with large windows provide an excellent view of Lumpini park and Bangkok’s city skyline. This building also provides many arts and cultural space such as The Met store, the piano museum, book shop, and provide space for local artist and exhibitions.

The slope building shape on the top is set following the Bangkok regulation. But the triangle shape on the top also provides the complete iconic shape as a landmark when looking from the street or even from the park. This project also has a penthouse unit with a swimming pool on the top part. From the unit, the endless horizontal perspective view of Bangkok is spontaneous.