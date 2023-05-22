Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. 140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect

140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect

Save
140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect

140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect - Exterior Photography, Cityscape140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect - Interior Photography140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Column140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings
Pathum Wan, Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Panoramic Studio

Text description provided by the architects. 140 Wireless is a new office building on Wireless Road next to Lumpini Park in the Bangkok CBD area. The building floor plate provides as maximum rental space as the site can be. With the prime location in Bangkok, not only just in the middle of the city but also sitting next to the big green space area. It is beneficial to be a great atmosphere in office space.

Save this picture!
140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Panoramic Studio

Due to the tropical climate in Thailand, the architecture always has to deal with the sun and rain almost all year round.  The design is highly concerned with heat gain in the building. Instead of using high-performance glass to wrap up the building, the wide aluminum fin is chosen to be the choice for this project.

Save this picture!
140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Panoramic Studio
Save this picture!
140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Panoramic Studio

With its depth together with the cantilever slab, it can help protect against direct sunlight and heat that will get into the office area. The gap between the vertical fin and the glass wall also allows space for maintenance and cleaning of the glass as well. Further than that, the rain leader pipes are also combined in the fin and provide a slot for easy maintenance and keep it tidy.

Save this picture!
140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Panoramic Studio

The planning system is set the lift core align on the back of the building together with the staircase and WC area separated by the main corridor to provide all rental space facing with the view as much as it can and give flexible rental space for various sizing requirements with large windows provide an excellent view of Lumpini park and Bangkok’s city skyline. This building also provides many arts and cultural space such as The Met store, the piano museum, book shop, and provide space for local artist and exhibitions.

Save this picture!
140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Column
© Panoramic Studio
Save this picture!
140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect - Interior Photography
© Panoramic Studio
Save this picture!
140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect - Image 19 of 31
Plan - 1st Floor

The slope building shape on the top is set following the Bangkok regulation. But the triangle shape on the top also provides the complete iconic shape as a landmark when looking from the street or even from the park. This project also has a penthouse unit with a swimming pool on the top part. From the unit, the endless horizontal perspective view of Bangkok is spontaneous.

Save this picture!
140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Panoramic Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Plan Architect
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsThailand

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsThailand
Cite: "140 Wireless Building / Plan Architect" 22 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001294/140-wireless-building-plan-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags