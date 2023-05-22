Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Villa Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter

Villa Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter

Save
Villa Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter
Save this picture!
Villa Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Åke E:son Lindman

Villa Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter - Exterior PhotographyVilla Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVilla Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Facade, GlassVilla Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairVilla Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Sweden
  • Architects: sandellsandberg arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  525
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Åke E:son Lindman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Koninklijke Tichelaar
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Villa Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter - Exterior Photography
© Åke E:son Lindman

Text description provided by the architects. Perched high on a hill overlooking the Stockholm Archipelago, Villa Sagalid is a private residence with stunning views of the surrounding landscape. The four-story building covers 500 square meters and includes seven bedrooms, an elevator, a large pool, and a facade covered in self-designed ceramic tiles.

Save this picture!
Villa Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Åke E:son Lindman

The site is very sensitive, both in terms of the existing environment and the building regulations in the detailed development plan. The architect wanted to create a house that was in harmony with the surroundings while maintaining a sense of boldness. The volumetric arrangement is designed like a series of cubes stacked on top of each other, where some cubes have taken support in the rock and others stick up towards the sky, the window placement is defined by the archipelago views with no regard to symmetry.

Save this picture!
Villa Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter - Image 10 of 15
Plan - Site

A large pool adjacent to the building is hidden from passing ships and leisure boats. Great care has been taken to make the most of the qualities of the 50,000 square meter plot, and since the villa is located in an exposed location next to the archipelago's water, the aim has been to design a building that will stand the test of time.

Save this picture!
Villa Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast
© Åke E:son Lindman

The architect wanted a façade material that was not only durable but also beautiful and elegant. The dark brown ceramic tiles covering the entire house were inspired by the color and texture of the surrounding pine bark. 

Save this picture!
Villa Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Facade, Glass
© Åke E:son Lindman
Save this picture!
Villa Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Lighting, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Åke E:son Lindman

The handmade ceramic tiles were given a rectangular shape with a rising ridge along its center. The tiles have been hung in vertical joints on a concrete structure, an assembly technique that facilitates maintenance and allows for easy replacement of individual tiles if damaged. Hanging the tiles also prevents any issues with ice forming on the façade during the winter season. The tiles shimmer in shades of brown and blue, depending on the archipelago light that shifts throughout the day and year.

Save this picture!
Villa Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Åke E:son Lindman
Save this picture!
Villa Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter - Image 11 of 15
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Villa Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter - Image 12 of 15
Plan - 1st floor

Dutch porcelain and ceramic manufacturer, Royal Tichelaar Makkum, helped fulfill the architect’s vision by beautifully crafting and lacquering every single tile by hand.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
sandellsandberg arkitekter
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden
Cite: "Villa Sagalid / sandellsandberg arkitekter" 22 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001288/villa-sagalid-sandellsandberg-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags