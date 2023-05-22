Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Nhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Beam, HandrailNhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardNhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamNhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Beam, BalconyNhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Residential
Can Tho, Vietnam
  • Architects: AD9 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  216
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Holcim, Hafele, Jotun, Toto, Tuynel, Xingfa
  • Lighting Design: LYK Lighting
  • Design Team: Nguyễn Nhỏ, Hứa Hữu Phước, Phan Trọng Hiệp, Nguyễn Thanh Hải Nam, Lê Thị Minh Châu, Nguyễn Vân Khánh, Trần Mi Nhật, Trần Lam Linh
  • Construction: Mr. Thanh
  • Mechanical Engineer: Mr. Chien
  • Grindstone Construction: Mr. Khanh
  • Furniture Work: Mr. Huy
  • Supervisor: Nguyen Tan Sinh
  • Model: Tran Van Tan
  • City: Can Tho
  • Country: Vietnam
Nhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located along the main roads of Can Tho City and is the accommodation of a three-generation family (the culture of “tam đại đồng đường” – three generations living under the same roof). Within the history of more than 300 years of conquering the Southern land of Vietnamese people: from the migrations to the colonization of French people and development into the urban of today…said historical process depicted the cultural identity of this area, in which housing architecture has become a heritage showcasing the nature and origin of the people from the Southwest region.

Nhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hoang Le
Nhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - Interior Photography
© Hoang Le
Nhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - Image 38 of 44
Axonometric Drawing
Nhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Hoang Le

The fast-paced development of today’s urban has resulted in later generations slowly forgetting about their origin. Children born and raised in a material environment are being alienated from the cultural identities that have raised their parents and grandparents. We formed the idea for Can Tho House based on those concerns.

Nhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Hoang Le

The house is southeast facing, with the large length of the land being an advantage to us. The spaces within the house are arranged in the following sequence: commercial space – courtyard – living room – dining table, kitchen - side yard – bedroom. The altar, study room, and other bedrooms on the first and second floors are arranged from outside to inside.

Nhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Hoang Le
Nhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - Image 41 of 44
Axonometric Section - Spaces
Nhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam, Windows
© Hoang Le

The architecture of the Southwest region utilizes the position of each living space to reflect its role in the owner’s lifestyle. The flexible and communal elements in the house are represented through the gardens located between the spaces, and through the eaves extending from the inside to the outside to serve as a place to socialize with neighbors.

Nhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows
© Hoang Le
Nhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - Image 42 of 44
Section - Light Diagram

The roof structure is based on rhyme and rhythm. Viewed from above, the living spaces are separated like the Be houses (floating houses) in the living culture of the Southwestern people: day by day floating along the rivers, but they are never lonely. The static spaces slowly recede along the depth of the house, with the boundaries between them only being approximate. This arrangement helps us greatly in handling cross-room ventilation and noise reduction in the bedrooms.

Nhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Chair, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Hoang Le
Nhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Hoang Le

We hope that this house will be a place that nurtures the soul of the children and bind all generations together. Through this project, we also want to contribute a small part in the efforts to preserve the local’s culture and identity.

Nhà Cần Thơ House / AD9 Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hoang Le

