World
The Slab House / 3dor Concepts

The Slab House / 3dor Concepts

The Slab House / 3dor Concepts - Exterior Photography, Beam, Garden, Column, Courtyard
The Slab House / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Windows
The Slab House / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Taliparamba, India
  • Site Supervision: Rahul Venugopal
  • Detailed Drawings: Thejas V K
  • City: Taliparamba
  • Country: India
The Slab House / 3dor Concepts - Exterior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. The House was designed in an elevated barren plot with superb undisturbed views from the site. Three things were decided in the initial visit itself; utilize the stupendous views, built a properly shaded house from the heat of the sun, and cover the house with layers of vegetation that will in turn bring down the temperature inside the house.

The Slab House / 3dor Concepts - Exterior Photography
The Slab House / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography
These key decisions shaped the House named 'The Slab'. The Slab, a house on a hilltop, is home to a family of 6 in Taliparamba, Kerala. Noushad, the client, was seeking a 'home' to nurture growth and peace within his hometown to zone out from a chaotic environment.

The Slab House / 3dor Concepts - Image 22 of 26
Plan - Ground floor
The Slab House / 3dor Concepts - Image 25 of 26
Section

The distinctive and long RCC roof slab is the main design component along with large brown wooden louvered doors covering the entire front facade of the house. The slab and its supporting I beams spill a colossal tint yet do not disintegrate its minimalistic approach. As in the facade promotes wind flow beyond solely enhancing its physical aesthetics.

The Slab House / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
The Slab House / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Beam
The versatile use of balcony extension as a porch in order promotes shade and views to the west. The 2-storeyed residence has a plan with a living, dining, kitchen, and 4 bedrooms. It opens up to a double-height living and dining area which sequentially reduces heat gain and facilitates visual continuity. This treats itself with an alluring view along the verandah. Bedrooms are placed to its east while the kitchen and allied areas are to the north. 

The Slab House / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Windows
Interiors are designed in a way that unifies the whole structure. The custom yet minimal furniture outrivaled the interiors. A floating table fixed to pillars is a conspicuous feature in the dining area and an artistic piece in the living area symbolizes the residence and its surroundings and a custom single-flight stair becomes a welcoming treat. Regarding the material palette, it's built on laterite walls with a concrete finish. Openings are done using wooden joinery and Aluminum windows.

Project gallery

About this office
3dor Concepts
Office

