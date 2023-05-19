OY SEOUL Fashion Store / COV Corp

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Seogyo-dong, the OY shop sports geometric lines and shapes. It’s a fashion brand that reinterprets and expresses itself in a modern way. OY SEOUL has a 2-floor showroom.

A space close to 'no' in a city with a lot of light. When you open the door and pass the entrance, you will see an open passage and a zone that seems to be connected to an invisible but infinite world. The area shown at the entrance, along with the dome-shaped ceiling, is aisle-shaped.

By placing a curved hanger, we've created a space where you can see things such as the plants growing on top of cold properties and focus on something that's reflected in the mirror at an angle. If you go up a straight staircase, you're out of the monotonous form. Furniture of various physical properties that maximize the three-dimensional effect unfold.

COV Studio is valued by brand-seeking users, as we planned a space that one could experience. we would like to convey the image of the brand through the details of each element.