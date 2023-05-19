Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  OY SEOUL Fashion Store / COV Corp

OY SEOUL Fashion Store / COV Corp

OY SEOUL Fashion Store / COV Corp

OY SEOUL Fashion Store / COV Corp

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Mapo-gu, South Korea
  Architects: COV Corp
  Area: 442
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Yongjoon Choi
  Lead Architects: Minkoo Cha, Boram Kim
OY SEOUL Fashion Store / COV Corp - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Seogyo-dong, the OY shop sports geometric lines and shapes. It’s a fashion brand that reinterprets and expresses itself in a modern way. OY SEOUL has a 2-floor showroom.

OY SEOUL Fashion Store / COV Corp - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Yongjoon Choi
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor

A space close to 'no' in a city with a lot of light. When you open the door and pass the entrance, you will see an open passage and a zone that seems to be connected to an invisible but infinite world. The area shown at the entrance, along with the dome-shaped ceiling, is aisle-shaped. 

OY SEOUL Fashion Store / COV Corp - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Facade
© Yongjoon Choi
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
OY SEOUL Fashion Store / COV Corp - Interior Photography, Windows
© Yongjoon Choi

By placing a curved hanger, we've created a space where you can see things such as the plants growing on top of cold properties and focus on something that's reflected in the mirror at an angle. If you go up a straight staircase, you're out of the monotonous form. Furniture of various physical properties that maximize the three-dimensional effect unfold.

OY SEOUL Fashion Store / COV Corp - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Yongjoon Choi
OY SEOUL Fashion Store / COV Corp - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi

COV Studio is valued by brand-seeking users, as we planned a space that one could experience. we would like to convey the image of the brand through the details of each element.

OY SEOUL Fashion Store / COV Corp - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Yongjoon Choi

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Seogyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

COV Corp
Steel

