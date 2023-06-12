Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition

Save this picture! Tic Art Exhibition Center / Ann Yu. Image: Ann Yu, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Below, a selection of winning projects from the 2022-2023 period, chosen from the categories "Architecture, Building and Structure Design", "Interior Space and Exhibition Design" and "Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design".

Backed by undulating karst mountains, this factory building draws its design language from the natural context. The pattern of the mountain range is derived from the combination of four sets of trigonometric function curves through parametric design.

Inspired by the dancing aurora, the designer introduced an impressive façade design through bottom-to-top connections between northern and eastern sides. The ‘dance of light’ is characterized by the juxtaposition of rectilinear forms and tower façades with double curves.

The project is located at the junction of two plots, unfolding towards the city and showing future architecture, future traffic, future neighborhood and many other life scenes in future community. From the perspective of the city, the project introduces the concept "Ring of Infinity - Mobius", and fuses the infinite four-dimensional form into the three-dimensional space in an abstract manner, hence creating a continuous, multi-dimensional, open, free, and art park-like venue where citizens can freely communicate with each other.

The architecture was heavily influenced by the architecture of Swiss architect Peter Zumthor, in particular the atmosphere of the Bruder-Klaus-Kapelle . On sunny days, when the sun shines and a certain amount of wind blows, light is guided into the space from the pipes in the ceiling, creating a phenomenon of light that resembles drops falling onto the surface of water.

Located on the west bank of the Pearl River, the original site with four separated brick warehouses that built in the 1950s was a significant granary of Guangzhou. As the first stage of the city government’s renewal master plan in the area, the key objectives of the adaptive reuse project was to remain its industrial past as a reminder of the history, while build a city-planning exhibition hall and civic center that act as a beacon to investors, developers and citizens, to encourage a massive participation in the rebirth of the old district.

The mandate was to design a facility where residents can gather and study music in a variety of hybrid spaces. The reinforced concrete structure was designed to accommodate a music hall, practice rooms, soundproofed residential rental units, and a penthouse.

Transformed from an abandoned factory, Dalian 37 Xiang is located halfway up the mountain side with a main aspect towards the harbor in the north of the city. The design is inspired by the geographical features of Dalian's iconic mountains and adjacent seas, creating a new architectural image that echoes the spirit of the city, establishing a contrast between the old and the new through delicate and light interventions.

The Kaleidoscope is a living and working building located at a factory site in central Vietnam. The surrounding region is well known for its severe climate: a hot wind blows in the dry season and typhoons and floods during the rainy season. The building is placed between the hill and the sea, and frames a series of diverse (kaleidoscopic) views in directions and times. The project aims at creating a protected space from the harsh tropical climate, and enhancing the user’s contact with nature.

From north to south in China, the color of clay bricks used in folk houses gene rally changes from dark to light. From the traditional use of humus to make clay bricks, which resulted in great losses of arable land and woods, to today's large-scale industrialized production of clay and terracotta bricks, the genes of ‘brick’ and ‘masonry’ in Chinese folk architecture continue to be passed on.TIC Art Center is a public urban landmark project.The overall design scope of covered landscape, architecture, interior, and products, bringing together the innovation of structure , aiming to provide a comprehensive yet rhythmic spatial experience.

This is a container for viewing, a continuous space, providing shelter for people's body, spirit and vision. Compared with building a traditional landmark building, the architects payed more attention to how to build a place that integrates with nature.

Flowing Cloud Township Villa is located in Qinglongwu, a centennial village in Tonglu County,Hangzhou, whic h is composed of 4 ancestral houses of different ages and 2 new buildings. MDO will created a new rural retreat which celebrates local culture and tradition through the sensitive renovation of the old structures, using local techniques, materials and craftsmen.

The private hotel norm. air, based on the concept of chill and art, was designed to provide a luxurious chill experience. Overlooking the sky, forests, and lakes, the hotel offers a visual experience of floating in the sky, just as the word air implies. Designed for inclement weather, guests can enjoy the art on display at the hotel and the luxury chill experience even on rainy or cold days.

This is an architect's home and office, attempting to foster community connections by making the office and café on the first floor where people from the town can casually drop by. Since there is a network in this area to increase and share plants, they wanted to visualize this network through architecture and establish it as a part of the local culture.

Yantai is a coastal city defined by its hilly topography, its incredible fresh sea food and its winter snow. MDO were commissioned to create a landmark at the corner of the central axis of a new development area, south of the Tashan Scenic Area. The surrounding building fabric is typified by tall blocks of office and residences. MDO imagined the new building as a contrast to the homogeneity of the new development, through form, materiality and relationship with the landscape.

With the evolution of technology, as a recyclable and environmental-friend ly building material, tile application exceeds traditional impression. Technology breakthrough creates diverse possibilities in size, shape, texture, thus rich opportunities to add value to buildings.

Qionglong Ting Landscape Pavilion is situated within a bucolic village in Dangyang, Hubei. The innovative undertaking endeavours to repurpose the private enclave of the waterworks factory into a public sphere, thereby reconceptualising the function of water infrastructure. This transformation serves as an impetus for suburban revitalization and the enhancement of living standards in agrarian communities.

The project consisted of the conversion of an existing farm building dating from 1940. The farm building with a living room was located on a plot surrounded by greenery and old fruit trees in Rumia, in the Szmelta district, which is a remnant of a former village.The planning of the interior layout on the ground floor started rather unusually, with the front window, with a seating area that was to be the central hub of the entire living space.

This versatile seating solution that allows users to combine modules and create comfortable compositions for any task. Both large and small spaces can be easily organized with this collection, leaving ample room for creativity.

The exterior lines are inspired from IM Pei's The Luce Chapel. Using the discarded substation metal sheets, only laser cutting and bending are required to complete the side table. Just like many unique Taiwanese appliances, it features processing and assembling with existing materials.

The design attaches importance to the functional structure organization, and reduces the stacking of materials as much as possible, which make the vision more focused on the overall image, and hopes to create a non-typical retail display space with purity and artistry.