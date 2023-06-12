Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
As a designer, it can be difficult to find one's way through the many awards and competitions that currently exist. One award, however, offers a one-stop solution to honor designers, architects and design-oriented companies, anywhere in the world, and with global recognition and publicity. The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that spans over 100 categories, from Furniture Design, Architecture, Building and Structure Design, to Landscape Planning and Garden Design, and Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design.

The process includes careful evaluation by a panel of influential juries including scholars, members of the press, design professionals and entrepreneurs. With five levels of awards (Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Iron A’ Design Award), the hundreds of winners from around the world are exceptional examples of good design practices and principles. The latest round of winners include everything from chairs and tables, to packaging and fashion.

Registrations to the A' Design Award are now open. It is free to register, and winners receive a number of prizes, including an invitation to the annual award ceremony, publication of the designs, inclusion in the winners' exhibition, and more.

Below, a selection of winning projects from the 2022-2023 period, chosen from the categories "Architecture, Building and Structure Design", "Interior Space and Exhibition Design" and "Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design".

Mountain Impression Power Plant by United Units Architects

Backed by undulating karst mountains, this factory building draws its design language from the natural context. The pattern of the mountain range is derived from the combination of four sets of trigonometric function curves through parametric design.

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 11 of 21
Mountain Impression Power Plant / United Units Architects. Image: Lian He. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Chongqing Gaoke Group Ltd Office and Commercial by Aedas

Inspired by the dancing aurora, the designer introduced an impressive façade design through bottom-to-top connections between northern and eastern sides. The ‘dance of light’ is characterized by the juxtaposition of rectilinear forms and tower façades with double curves.

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 14 of 21
Chongqing Gaoke Group Ltd Office and Commercial / Aedas. Image: Arch-Exist Photography. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Cuiwan Zhongcheng Demonstration Zone by Arch Age Design

The project is located at the junction of two plots, unfolding towards the city and showing future architecture, future traffic, future neighborhood and many other life scenes in future community. From the perspective of the city, the project introduces the concept "Ring of Infinity - Mobius", and fuses the infinite four-dimensional form into the three-dimensional space in an abstract manner, hence creating a continuous, multi-dimensional, open, free, and art park-like venue where citizens can freely communicate with each other.

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 21 of 21
Cuiwan Zhongcheng Demonstration Zone / Arch Age Design. Image: Schranimage. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Ripple Multifunctional Architecture by Takatoku Nishi

The architecture was heavily influenced by the architecture of Swiss architect Peter Zumthor, in particular the atmosphere of the Bruder-Klaus-Kapelle. On sunny days, when the sun shines and a certain amount of wind blows, light is guided into the space from the pipes in the ceiling, creating a phenomenon of light that resembles drops falling onto the surface of water.

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 4 of 21
Ripple Multifunctional Architecture / Takatoku Nishi. Image: Takatoku Nishi, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Guangzhou Julong Bay Exhibition Center by Ann Yu

Located on the west bank of the Pearl River, the original site with four separated brick warehouses that built in the 1950s was a significant granary of Guangzhou. As the first stage of the city government’s renewal master plan in the area, the key objectives of the adaptive reuse project was to remain its industrial past as a reminder of the history, while build a city-planning exhibition hall and civic center that act as a beacon to investors, developers and citizens, to encourage a massive participation in the rebirth of the old district.

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 7 of 21
Guangzhou Julong Bay Exhibition Center / Ann Yu. Image: Ann Yu, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Ideareve Ikegami Music Hall by Ryuichi Sasaki and Takayuki Yagi

The mandate was to design a facility where residents can gather and study music in a variety of hybrid spaces. The reinforced concrete structure was designed to accommodate a music hall, practice rooms, soundproofed residential rental units, and a penthouse.

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 6 of 21
Ideareve Ikegami Music Hall / Ryuichi Sasaki and Takayuki Yagi. Image: Takumi Ota Photography. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Dalian 37 Xiang Cultural and Creative Park by United Units Architects

Transformed from an abandoned factory, Dalian 37 Xiang is located halfway up the mountain side with a main aspect towards the harbor in the north of the city. The design is inspired by the geographical features of Dalian's iconic mountains and adjacent seas, creating a new architectural image that echoes the spirit of the city, establishing a contrast between the old and the new through delicate and light interventions. 

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 12 of 21
Dalian 37 Xiang Cultural and Creative Park / United Units Architects. Image: Weiqi Jin, Sails, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence by Inrestudio

The Kaleidoscope is a living and working building located at a factory site in central Vietnam. The surrounding region is well known for its severe climate: a hot wind blows in the dry season and typhoons and floods during the rainy season. The building is placed between the hill and the sea, and frames a series of diverse (kaleidoscopic) views in directions and times. The project aims at creating a protected space from the harsh tropical climate, and enhancing the user’s contact with nature.

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 9 of 21
The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio. Image: Hiroyuki Oki, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Tic Art Exhibition Center by Ann Yu

From north to south in China, the color of clay bricks used in folk houses generally changes from dark to light. From the traditional use of humus to make clay bricks, which resulted in great losses of arable land and woods, to today's large-scale industrialized production of clay and terracotta bricks, the genes of ‘brick’ and ‘masonry’ in Chinese folk architecture continue to be passed on.TIC Art Center is a public urban landmark project.The overall design scope of covered landscape, architecture, interior, and products, bringing together the innovation of structure , aiming to provide a comprehensive yet rhythmic spatial experience. 

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 2 of 21
Tic Art Exhibition Center / Ann Yu. Image: Ann Yu, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Windy Pavilion Hall by Zhubo Design

This is a container for viewing, a continuous space, providing shelter for people's body, spirit and vision. Compared with building a traditional landmark building, the architects payed more attention to how to build a place that integrates with nature.

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 15 of 21
Windy Pavilion Hall / Zhubo Design. Image: Kang Yu. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Flowing Cloud Township Villa Hospitality by More Design Office

Flowing Cloud Township Villa is located in Qinglongwu, a centennial village in Tonglu County,Hangzhou, which is composed of 4 ancestral houses of different ages and 2 new buildings. MDO will created a new rural retreat which celebrates local culture and tradition through the sensitive renovation of the old structures, using local techniques, materials and craftsmen.

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 16 of 21
Flowing Cloud Township Villa Hospitality /More Design Office. Image: More Design Office Co., Ltd. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Norm Air Hotel by Hayato Ishii

The private hotel norm. air, based on the concept of chill and art, was designed to provide a luxurious chill experience. Overlooking the sky, forests, and lakes, the hotel offers a visual experience of floating in the sky, just as the word air implies. Designed for inclement weather, guests can enjoy the art on display at the hotel and the luxury chill experience even on rainy or cold days.

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 13 of 21
Norm Air Hotel / Hayato Ishii. Image: Hayato Ishii, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

F House Residential Building by Keisuke Fukui and Keisuke Morikawa

This is an architect's home and office, attempting to foster community connections by making the office and café on the first floor where people from the town can casually drop by. Since there is a network in this area to increase and share plants, they wanted to visualize this network through architecture and establish it as a part of the local culture.

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 5 of 21
F House Residential Building / Keisuke Fukui and Keisuke Morikawa. Image: TOREAL Koji Fujii. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Yantai Experience Sales Centre and Exhibition by More Design Office

Yantai is a coastal city defined by its hilly topography, its incredible fresh sea food and its winter snow. MDO were commissioned to create a landmark at the corner of the central axis of a new development area, south of the Tashan Scenic Area. The surrounding building fabric is typified by tall blocks of office and residences. MDO imagined the new building as a contrast to the homogeneity of the new development, through form, materiality and relationship with the landscape.

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 19 of 21
Yantai Experience Sales Centre and Exhibition / More Design Office. Image: More Design Office Co., Ltd. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

The Bloom Architecture by Jung-Te Lin

With the evolution of technology, as a recyclable and environmental-friendly building material, tile application exceeds traditional impression. Technology breakthrough creates diverse possibilities in size, shape, texture, thus rich opportunities to add value to buildings.

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 18 of 21
The Bloom Architecture / Jung-Te Lin. Image: Yuchen Chao. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Qinglong Ting Landscape Pavilion by Xiaomao Cao

Qionglong Ting Landscape Pavilion is situated within a bucolic village in Dangyang, Hubei. The innovative undertaking endeavours to repurpose the private enclave of the waterworks factory into a public sphere, thereby reconceptualising the function of water infrastructure. This transformation serves as an impetus for suburban revitalization and the enhancement of living standards in agrarian communities.

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 17 of 21
Qinglong Ting Landscape Pavilion / Xiaomao Cao. Image: Liu Xinghao INSPACE, Roof View, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Stodolove Residential Architecture by Anna Maria Sokolowska

The project consisted of the conversion of an existing farm building dating from 1940. The farm building with a living room was located on a plot surrounded by greenery and old fruit trees in Rumia, in the Szmelta district, which is a remnant of a former village.The planning of the interior layout on the ground floor started rather unusually, with the front window, with a seating area that was to be the central hub of the entire living space.

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 8 of 21
Stodolove Residential Architecture / Anna Maria Sokolowska. Image: fotomohito.eu and Anna Maria Sokolowska. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Plump Modular Seating by Elena Prokhorova

This versatile seating solution that allows users to combine modules and create comfortable compositions for any task. Both large and small spaces can be easily organized with this collection, leaving ample room for creativity.

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 10 of 21
Plump Modular Seating / Elena Prokhorova. Image: Elena Prokhorova, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Tai Side Table by Sunriu Design

The exterior lines are inspired from IM Pei's The Luce Chapel. Using the discarded substation metal sheets, only laser cutting and bending are required to complete the side table. Just like many unique Taiwanese appliances, it features processing and assembling with existing materials. 

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 3 of 21
Tai Side Table / Sunriu Design. Image: Jing Cyuan Tang, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Light Exhibition Hall by Changching Chien

The design attaches importance to the functional structure organization, and reduces the stacking of materials as much as possible, which make the vision more focused on the overall image, and hopes to create a non-typical retail display space with purity and artistry.

Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition - Image 20 of 21
Light Exhibition Hall / Changching Chien. Image: Changle WU . Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Cite: "Latest Winners Announced for A' Design Awards & Competition" 12 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001161/latest-winners-announced-for-a-design-awards-and-competition> ISSN 0719-8884

