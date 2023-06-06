Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House PF / AE Arquitectos

House PF / AE Arquitectos

House PF / AE Arquitectos

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Detail
Zapopan, Mexico
  Architects: AE Arquitectos
  Area:  684
  Year:  2019
  Photographs
    Photographs: Jesús López Cinco
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BOHOM CORP, CERRADURAS BALDWIN, Comex, Construlita, HERRAJES BULNES, Mafi, NEXXESPACIOS, Tecnolite
  Lead Architect: ANDRÉS ESCOBAR
  Building Design: CREACCIÓN
  Landscape: PERIMETRAL
  Interior Design: KARLA VAZQUEZ
  Workshop Manager: SERGIO ROMO
  Project Leader: ALEJANDRA ROJAS
  Collaborator: ELÍAS DELGADILLO
  City: Zapopan
  Country: Mexico
House PF / AE Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jesús López Cinco
House PF / AE Arquitectos
Basement Floor Plan
Basement Floor Plan
House PF / AE Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jesús López Cinco

Text description provided by the architects. The house was designed for a family that wanted privacy and to be isolated from the outside noise. We generated simple volumes to let spatiality be the main protagonist in this project. Therefore, the facades became very silent to the road, framing perfectly the tree and garden at the house entrance.

House PF / AE Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Jesús López Cinco
House PF / AE Arquitectos
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
House PF / AE Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Jesús López Cinco

The house is constructed above a basement of concrete walls, which makes the superior volumetry feel suspended. This volumetry and materiality are simple, contrasting beautifully with the tree top, becoming the main element on the facade. All spaces are developed around the central patio, generated for the L-shaped approach.

House PF / AE Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door, Facade
© Jesús López Cinco

Vegetation plays a central role in the project: During the path through the house, every space is accompanied by a garden. The contrast between the warmth of wood and cold concrete colors is present in the whole house. 

House PF / AE Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Jesús López Cinco
House PF / AE Arquitectos
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
House PF / AE Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Jesús López Cinco

Crossing a wooden wall, the main room opens up to the central space, where the garden connects exterior spaces with the interior ones. This garden was leveled to create a recreational space for familiar union, a place where you can contemplate the environment: Play, run, and grow together.

House PF / AE Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Jesús López Cinco
House PF / AE Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, Bench, Patio
© Jesús López Cinco

Architecture propitiates that from every space always exists a visual redefinition of urban views, always looking to a patio or garden. 

House PF / AE Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Jesús López Cinco
House PF / AE Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Jesús López Cinco

Upstairs, every bedroom is protected from sunlight by a flared wooden sash, contrasting also with the facade. The master bedroom includes a family space for interaction that can also become private, the hall connects the other bedrooms that follow the same concept of looking to the main patio that connects the three house levels.  

House PF / AE Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Jesús López Cinco

In the basement, there is a wine cellar and a terrace that opens to the vegetation from patios and gardens, generating new environments to discover with amazing sky views, there's also a space dedicated to relaxation and meditation, where the inhabitants of the house can exercise and play games.

House PF / AE Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jesús López Cinco

Project gallery

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Detail Mexico
Top #Tags