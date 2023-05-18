Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Australia
  5. 52 Reservoir Street Commercial Building / SJB

52 Reservoir Street Commercial Building / SJB

Save
52 Reservoir Street Commercial Building / SJB
Save this picture!
52 Reservoir Street Commercial Building / SJB - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brett Boardman

52 Reservoir Street Commercial Building / SJB - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade52 Reservoir Street Commercial Building / SJB - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows52 Reservoir Street Commercial Building / SJB - Interior Photography, Chair52 Reservoir Street Commercial Building / SJB - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade52 Reservoir Street Commercial Building / SJB - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Surry Hills, Australia
  • Architects: SJB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Brett Boardman
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The history of Surry Hills is one of constant change, adaption, and renewal. Occupying a postage-stamp-sized site, 52 Reservoir responds to this legacy with a fine-grain response to the surrounding streetscape revitalizing an overlooked part of the suburb. Constructed almost entirely during Sydney’s lockdown, this joyful commercial building delivers ground plane retail, eight levels of boutique office space with landscaped courtyards, and a roof terrace providing an oasis of green space amenity within a dense urban environment.

Save this picture!
52 Reservoir Street Commercial Building / SJB - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brett Boardman

An aquamarine façade sculpted from custom-glazed bricks confidently announces the development’s presence on Reservoir Street. As the building rises to meet the parapets of its neighbors it steps back to reveal a gently scalloping exposed concrete structure. A new laneway formed between 52 Reservoir and its western neighbor connects Reservoir and Foster Streets for the first time since the early 20th century. 

Save this picture!
52 Reservoir Street Commercial Building / SJB - Interior Photography
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
52 Reservoir Street Commercial Building / SJB - Image 18 of 20
Plan - Rooftop
Save this picture!
52 Reservoir Street Commercial Building / SJB - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brett Boardman

Floating above the new through-site link is an ephemeral installation of large format glazed panels by artist Marisa Purcell evoking a canopy of dappled light and shadow above the thoroughfare. In the center of the laneway, an immersive timber lobby space welcomes visitors into the building - a beacon between the adjacent concrete spaces.

Save this picture!
52 Reservoir Street Commercial Building / SJB - Exterior Photography
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
52 Reservoir Street Commercial Building / SJB - Image 20 of 20
South Elevation

Restaurants, bars, and cafés occupy the ground floor and activate the street. Above, commercial tenancies enjoy column-free floorplates, expansive glazing, sunlight, and natural ventilation. If the site is a microcosm of Surry Hills, then 52 Reservoir adds a new commercial layer befitting the post-Covid era with its simple vision to change the way people live and work.

Save this picture!
52 Reservoir Street Commercial Building / SJB - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Brett Boardman

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:52 Reservoir St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SJB
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureAustralia
Cite: "52 Reservoir Street Commercial Building / SJB" 18 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001064/52-reservoir-street-commercial-building-sjb> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags