World
Dune Villa V / BNLA Architecten

Dune Villa V / BNLA Architecten - Exterior Photography, WindowsDune Villa V / BNLA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam, PatioDune Villa V / BNLA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, FacadeDune Villa V / BNLA Architecten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Shelving, Beam, SinkDune Villa V / BNLA Architecten - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Residential
The Netherlands
  • Architects: BNLA Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  225
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio de Nooyer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Atelier 80, Bouwenmetnatuursteen, Eginstill, Ido Matthijsse, Jos Harm, Nosta, Solid Nature, Soons, Studio redd, TAV Microcement, Van t Hof Aluminium
  • Architectural Design: Robert Smit
  • Interior Design: NICEMAKERS
Dune Villa V / BNLA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Studio de Nooyer

Text description provided by the architects. Natural materials, combined with a robust and modern design, form the perfect combination in this villa, located in the dunes of Zeeland, the Netherlands. To reach the entrance you walk up the artistically designed stairs that climb the dune. At first glance, the facade contains a large number of windows that create a pleasant connection between the outside and inside. This experience is enhanced the moment you enter the house. The view becomes an extension of the rooms and this gives a breathtaking effect, especially at sunset.

Dune Villa V / BNLA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade
© Studio de Nooyer
Dune Villa V / BNLA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam, Patio
© Studio de Nooyer
Dune Villa V / BNLA Architecten - Image 17 of 18
Axonometric Sight Orientation

The house itself is playfully put together by applying different split levels, which refer to the different heights of the dune landscape. In this way,  the experience of the surrounding nature is being optimized. Consideration has also been given to the environment in the facade materials. Sustainable materials such as wood and natural stone allow the house to melt away in the transition between forest and dune.

Dune Villa V / BNLA Architecten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Shelving, Beam, Sink
© Studio de Nooyer

On the inside of the house, a warm and natural interior has been created by using different tones of wood and natural stone types. This, in combination with black details, gives the house a rough and chic character. The lighting has also been elaborated to the smallest details. By doing this the house feels more atmospheric and embracing inside and out. 

Dune Villa V / BNLA Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, Bedroom
© Studio de Nooyer
Dune Villa V / BNLA Architecten - Image 15 of 18
Cross Section

An oasis of peace and relaxation, combined with luxury and design, is how BNLA would describe this house. Thanks to interior designer Nicemakers for the great collaboration. Photography: Studio de Nooyer - This interplay of natural elements and a sleek design has created a luxurious holiday home where you can fully enjoy nature.

Dune Villa V / BNLA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Studio de Nooyer

BNLA Architecten
Materials

WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialThe Netherlands

