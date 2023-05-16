Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura

Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura

Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura

Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
San Martin de los Andes, Argentina
  • Architects: 40Sur Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  164
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrés Domínguez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Propanel
  • Lead Architect: Federico Guelfi
  • City: San Martin de los Andes
  • Country: Argentina
Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Andrés Domínguez
Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Image 15 of 24
Site plan
Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Andrés Domínguez

Text description provided by the architects. The project was commissioned by a couple from the city of Neuquén, Argentina. They had purchased the lot a few years ago with the dream of building a house to move in and live out their retirement in the city of San Martín de los Andes, in the heart of the Andes mountain range.

Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Forest, Garden
© Andrés Domínguez
Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Image 16 of 24
Ground floor plan
Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Image 17 of 24
First floor plan
Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrés Domínguez

The project was conceived with two very strong constraints. Firstly, the couple wanted a single-story house. Secondly, the sloping topography of the land.

Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Andrés Domínguez
Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Image 18 of 24
Gabions plan
Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Andrés Domínguez

On a 900m2 plot with a very steep slope, a 160m2 single-story house had to be designed. We started by trying the most common options, but the program didn't fit, so we finally decided to generate an elongated floor plan towards the lower part of the land. About 8m of height separates the upper part from the lower part. This floor plan is supported by reinforced concrete beams and columns.

Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Andrés Domínguez
Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Image 19 of 24
Long section
Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Image 23 of 24
North facade section
Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Door, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Andrés Domínguez

These columns, founded on the natural terrain, would have been 5.5m high. We thought that was excessive, so we decided to add coarse quarry material until we managed to reduce this height to 3.40m. We achieved this through the design of a gabion retaining wall. These are galvanized wire mesh baskets filled with stone, very common in the area, as they are a quick and durable solution for these works. They can be seen on the Route of the Seven Lakes.

Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Beam
© Andrés Domínguez
Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Image 20 of 24
Cross section
Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Image 24 of 24
West facade
Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Andrés Domínguez

Once this was resolved, we had to find a way to let the sun in, as the land is located in the lower part of a development facing southeast, with views of the city, Lake Lacar, and Chapelco Mountain. For this, we designed a broken roof that generates a skylight to the north, allowing us to achieve some hours of sunlight.

Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Andrés Domínguez
Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Image 21 of 24
South facade

The floor plan layout, after much excavation work, allowed us to open up to the surroundings, generating the entry of sunlight and the best views of the city and the lake. The materials chosen for the project were laminated pine wood for the structures and roofs, kiri wood for the interior cladding, lenga wood for the exterior details and deck, and black corrugated sheet metal for the exterior cladding, as they required low maintenance.

Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Andrés Domínguez
Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Image 22 of 24
East facade

As for the construction system, we opted, as in the rest of our projects, for self-supporting SIP (Structural Insulated Panel) panels from Propanel, which provide not only speed but also the necessary insulation to counteract the cold winter climate. These panels, having a polystyrene core, are very thermally efficient and, being a rigid panel with almost 3m2 of surface area, favor quick construction, reducing construction times by almost half.

Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Andrés Domínguez

Cite: "Sosa House / 40Sur Arquitectura" [Casa Sosa / 40Sur Arquitectura] 16 May 2023. ArchDaily.

