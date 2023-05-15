Recupero Antico Lavatoio Mulazzo Exterior Space / Gianluca Panichi Architetto

Save this picture! © Gianluca Panichi, Dimitri Magnanini ( Snapsdimi ), Giulia Amadei

Text description provided by the architects. Refurbishment of the area on which the first safety measures had been carried out following the exceptional flood of 2011 which almost indelibly erased the complex that persisted in the area, consisting of a fountain, a covered washhouse, and a stairway which connected to the public park above.

The project was aimed at functional recovery in a balanced and respectful way, without proceeding with a philological reconstruction of the destroyed volumes, through a physical and functional integration of the missing parts.

The intervention aims at a broader project of architectural, naturalistic, and functional enhancement of the area, through the creation of works and artifacts that can amplify the potential of the area, integrating its functionality with a wider system of paths and equipped green areas.

The area is a place of memory of the event that so strongly marked the territory, the visible signs of which have remained concentrated in this patch of land.