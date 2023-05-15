Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Recupero Antico Lavatoio Mulazzo Exterior Space / Gianluca Panichi Architetto - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, GardenRecupero Antico Lavatoio Mulazzo Exterior Space / Gianluca Panichi Architetto - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestRecupero Antico Lavatoio Mulazzo Exterior Space / Gianluca Panichi Architetto - Interior Photography, Brick, FacadeRecupero Antico Lavatoio Mulazzo Exterior Space / Gianluca Panichi Architetto - Interior Photography, WindowsRecupero Antico Lavatoio Mulazzo Exterior Space / Gianluca Panichi Architetto - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Public Space, Public Architecture
Mulazzo, Italy
Recupero Antico Lavatoio Mulazzo Exterior Space / Gianluca Panichi Architetto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Gianluca Panichi, Dimitri Magnanini ( Snapsdimi ), Giulia Amadei

Text description provided by the architects. Refurbishment of the area on which the first safety measures had been carried out following the exceptional flood of 2011 which almost indelibly erased the complex that persisted in the area, consisting of a fountain, a covered washhouse, and a stairway which connected to the public park above.

Recupero Antico Lavatoio Mulazzo Exterior Space / Gianluca Panichi Architetto - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Garden
© Gianluca Panichi, Dimitri Magnanini ( Snapsdimi ), Giulia Amadei
Recupero Antico Lavatoio Mulazzo Exterior Space / Gianluca Panichi Architetto - Image 11 of 13
Site Plan
Recupero Antico Lavatoio Mulazzo Exterior Space / Gianluca Panichi Architetto - Interior Photography, Beam
© Gianluca Panichi, Dimitri Magnanini ( Snapsdimi ), Giulia Amadei

The project was aimed at functional recovery in a balanced and respectful way, without proceeding with a philological reconstruction of the destroyed volumes, through a physical and functional integration of the missing parts.

Recupero Antico Lavatoio Mulazzo Exterior Space / Gianluca Panichi Architetto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Handrail
© Gianluca Panichi, Dimitri Magnanini ( Snapsdimi ), Giulia Amadei

The intervention aims at a broader project of architectural, naturalistic, and functional enhancement of the area, through the creation of works and artifacts that can amplify the potential of the area, integrating its functionality with a wider system of paths and equipped green areas.

Recupero Antico Lavatoio Mulazzo Exterior Space / Gianluca Panichi Architetto - Image 13 of 13
Cross Section
Recupero Antico Lavatoio Mulazzo Exterior Space / Gianluca Panichi Architetto - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Gianluca Panichi, Dimitri Magnanini ( Snapsdimi ), Giulia Amadei
Recupero Antico Lavatoio Mulazzo Exterior Space / Gianluca Panichi Architetto - Interior Photography
© Gianluca Panichi, Dimitri Magnanini ( Snapsdimi ), Giulia Amadei

The area is a place of memory of the event that so strongly marked the territory, the visible signs of which have remained concentrated in this patch of land.

Recupero Antico Lavatoio Mulazzo Exterior Space / Gianluca Panichi Architetto - Interior Photography, Windows
© Gianluca Panichi, Dimitri Magnanini ( Snapsdimi ), Giulia Amadei

Project location

Address:54026 Mulazzo, Province of Massa and Carrara, Italy

About this office
Gianluca Panichi Architetto
Office

Materials

SteelStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpacePublic ArchitectureItaly

Materials and Tags

SteelStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpacePublic ArchitectureItaly
