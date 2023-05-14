Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje

OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje

OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, FacadeOT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam, Patio, DeckOT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, BeamOT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardOT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Envigado, Colombia
  Architects: DARP (De Arquitectura y Paisaje)
  Area:  470
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Mauricio Carvajal
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers:  Alfa s.a, Argos, Ladrillera Santafé, Trimble, Willtex
  Lead Architects: Jaime Cabal, Jorge Buitrago
  Design Team: Cristian Camilo Ríos, Alejandro Pérez Jaramillo, Mariana Gil Flórez, Steven Ríos Marín
  Landscape: DARP (De Arquitectura y Paisaje)
  Consultants: DARP (De Arquitectura y Paisaje)
  City: Envigado
  Country: Colombia
More Specs
OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Mauricio Carvajal
Volumes
Volumes
OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mauricio Carvajal

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Municipality of El Retiro (Antioquia), on a plateau at the bottom of a sloping lot, surrounded by vegetation, and a small forest at the top. It is proposed as a spatial system that, based on a single extruded section, is able to solve all the spatial and relational needs of the house. The entire program is developed from this simple idea.

OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mauricio Carvajal
Zoning
Zoning
OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mauricio Carvajal

Three longitudinal ships are proposed in the direction of the terrain levels that move and perforate to articulate the different spaces of the house between themselves and their surroundings. The program is zoned into these three volumes, a first social and service ship, a bedroom ship, and a central pavilion as an articulator of the other two. Access is through this last ship, an "empty" volume formed by the vestibule, the interior patio, and the study, spaces without walls, only delimited by glass walls that allow the continuity of the landscape.

OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mauricio Carvajal
Initial modules
Initial modules
Complex modules
Complex modules
OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam, Patio, Deck
© Mauricio Carvajal

The functional scheme of the house rescues and reinterprets the structure of the traditional patio house from the architecture of the Antioquian colonization. The patio is composed of a garden of aquatic plants and native vegetation that acts as the heart of the system, allowing visual connections (transparencies) and improving the lighting and ventilation conditions of the house.

OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Beam, Countertop, Deck
© Mauricio Carvajal
Roof plan
Roof plan
Floor plan level 1
Floor plan level 1
OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Facade, Chair
© Mauricio Carvajal

The first pavilion is reached through the vestibule where one descends parallel to the topography, gaining height in the social and service areas. These glass spaces open completely towards the covered terrace and the exterior garden.

OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair, Deck
© Mauricio Carvajal
Basement floor plan
Basement floor plan

In the last ship are located the bedrooms and more intimate spaces of the house, sheltered from the noise of the perimeter road to the property and in direct relation to the mountain and the forest. The rooms extend towards the exterior through a long terrace with vegetation, generating three spaces.

OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Mauricio Carvajal
Section
Section
Front facade
Front facade
OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Mauricio Carvajal

The house opens its long facades in a north-south direction and its short facades in an east-west direction. Covered terraces are used as a strategy on the western end, not only as an extension of the interior spaces but also as a mechanism for solar protection, thus allowing the spaces of a greater hierarchy of the house to be opened to the area with better landscape conditions of the property.

OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mauricio Carvajal
Side facade
Side facade
OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Mauricio Carvajal

From a material standpoint, the project is rigorous and based on the modulation of the brick piece (10x15x30) to establish a single spatial module of 1.8m in length and 6m in the short direction. In this way, the use of all construction elements is rationalized, optimizing resources and avoiding waste in the work.

OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Mauricio Carvajal
OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Mauricio Carvajal

The house proposes different ways of relating to the environment. The brick fabrics act as filters that sift the landscape and contribute to defining the character of each of the spaces.

OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Sink
© Mauricio Carvajal

The masonry walls that make up each of the three pavilions are defined with thickness, a system of recesses and protrusions that emphasize the structural modulation and provide textures from light and shadow. Simple materials such as exposed brick, wood, glass, and metal are proposed, which guarantee their durability over time and contribute to spatial richness from their colors and textures.

OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mauricio Carvajal
OT House / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Mauricio Carvajal

Project gallery

About this office
DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje
Office

