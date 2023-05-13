Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Workshop
  4. New Zealand
  5. Artists Studio / Wallace Architects

Artists Studio / Wallace Architects

Save
Artists Studio / Wallace Architects
Save this picture!
Artists Studio / Wallace Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Paul McCredie

Artists Studio / Wallace Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeArtists Studio / Wallace Architects - Interior Photography, ShelvingArtists Studio / Wallace Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, HandrailArtists Studio / Wallace Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Deck, Garden, Patio, CourtyardArtists Studio / Wallace Architects - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Workshop, Houses
Lower Hutt, New Zealand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Artists Studio / Wallace Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Deck, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Paul McCredie

Text description provided by the architects. Prominent artist Jacqui Colley required a studio space to create her often large-scale works of art. Working from home was the ideal solution so she engaged Wallace Architects to come up with a scheme that would maximize the existing property.

Located in Lowry Bay, Wellington on a north-facing steeply sloped hillside overlooking the bay, the new studio occupies the basement level of an existing 1960s house. This provided a beautiful, secluded space and the opportunity for a new outdoor living area directly off the existing Living Room.

Save this picture!
Artists Studio / Wallace Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Handrail
© Paul McCredie
Save this picture!
Artists Studio / Wallace Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Paul McCredie

A treehouse typology was adopted to capture the sense of being suspended amongst the tree canopy. The new deck above cantilevers over the studio space below provides an overhang for shade and covered pergolas at both levels offering shelter from the rain to either sit and enjoy the views or in the case of the studio deck, carry out artwork involving chemicals.

Save this picture!
Artists Studio / Wallace Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Forest, Deck, Patio
© Paul McCredie

At the heart of this project is the deep connection Jacqui and her family have with this place, their respect for the trees, the stream, the sea, the wharf, and the birds.

Save this picture!
Artists Studio / Wallace Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Paul McCredie

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Wallace Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWorkshopResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand
Cite: "Artists Studio / Wallace Architects" 13 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000937/artists-studio-wallace-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags