ArchiVision: Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Museum for Architectural Drawing

Save this picture! Image: © Katrin Günther, Vyacheslav Mizin, Zaha Hadid Foundation, Christoph Langhof, Alexander Brodsky, Artur Skizhali-Veys, Peter Wilson; Collage: Annika Paetsch

On the occasion of the anniversary exhibition of the Tchoban Foundation Museum for Architectural Drawing in Berlin, Sir Peter Cook, Mikkel Frost, Jean-Louis Cohen, Sergei Tchoban and the show’s curator Eva-Maria Barkhofen will discuss architectural drawing through the ages and its artistic role in the design process with moderator Natascha Meuser.

In this Museum Dialogue celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Tchoban Foundation Museum of Architectural Drawing, international architects represented in the exhibition as well as the museum's founder will speak about their personal relationship to architectural drawing. Architectural historians will focus on positioning architectural drawing in contemporary history and analyse its role within the graphic arts. The discussion will also examine the historical significance of architectural drawing as a way of depicting reality, trace its transformation up to the present digital age and explore the artistic part that drawing plays in the design process.

The conference will take place at the ANCB The Aedes Metropolitan Laboratory, right next to the Museum.

PROGRAMME

Welcome

Dr. h.c. Kristin Feireiss, Director, ANCB The Aedes Metropolitan Laboratory and Aedes Achitecture Forum, Berlin

Nadejda Bartels, Director, Tchoban Foundation. Museum for Architectural Drawing, Berlin

Sergei Tchoban, Architect and Artist, Berlin

Introduction

Prof. Dr. Natascha Meuser, Architect, Publisher and University Lecturer, Berlin

Input Talks

Sir Peter Cook, Architect and Author, London

Mikkel Frost, Architect, Copenhagen

Prof. Dr. Jean-Louis Cohen, Architect, Author and Art Historian, Paris

Dr. Eva-Maria Barkhofen, Art Historian, Author and expert for architecture-related Art, Berlin

Followed by a Panel Discussion, moderated by Natascha Meuser.

After the event, you are cordially invited to the opening of ArchiVision at the Tchoban Foundation Museum for Architectural Drawing.

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.de/e/archivision-10th-anniversary-of-the-museum-for-architectural-drawing-tickets-631492199167

THE EXHIBITION

ArchiVision - 10th Anniversary of the Museum for Architectural Drawing

Exhibition Opening: 1 June 2023, 7 pm

Exhibition: 2 June 2023–3 September 2023

Opening Hours: Mon–Fri 2–7 pm, Sat–Sun 1–5 pm

Place: Tchoban Foundation. Museum for Architectural Drawing, Christinenstr. 18a, 10119 Berlin

Architecture on paper holds an independent position within the graphic arts, regardless whether it is in the service of realised or unrealised buildings. To mark the museum’s 10th anniversary, the exhibition shows around 120 works – partly never exhibited before – from the collections of the Tchoban Foundation and its founder Sergei Tchoban, which will convey to the public the artistic possibilities of architectural drawing.

An exhibition catalogue is available. For more information please visit: www.tchoban-foundation.de.