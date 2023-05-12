ArchiVision: Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Museum for Architectural Drawing

On the occasion of the anniversary exhibition of the Tchoban Foundation Museum for Architectural Drawing in Berlin, Sir Peter Cook, Mikkel Frost, Jean-Louis Cohen, Sergei Tchoban and the show’s curator Eva-Maria Barkhofen will discuss architectural drawing through the ages and its artistic role in the design process with moderator Natascha Meuser.
In this Museum Dialogue celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Tchoban Foundation Museum of Architectural Drawing, international architects represented in the exhibition as well as the museum's founder will speak about their personal relationship to architectural drawing. Architectural historians will focus on positioning architectural drawing in contemporary history and analyse its role within the graphic arts. The discussion will also examine the historical significance of architectural drawing as a way of depicting reality, trace its transformation up to the present digital age and explore the artistic part that drawing plays in the design process.
The conference will take place at the ANCB The Aedes Metropolitan Laboratory, right next to the Museum.
PROGRAMME
- Welcome
- Dr. h.c. Kristin Feireiss, Director, ANCB The Aedes Metropolitan Laboratory and Aedes Achitecture Forum, Berlin
- Nadejda Bartels, Director, Tchoban Foundation. Museum for Architectural Drawing, Berlin
- Sergei Tchoban, Architect and Artist, Berlin
- Introduction
- Prof. Dr. Natascha Meuser, Architect, Publisher and University Lecturer, Berlin
- Input Talks
- Sir Peter Cook, Architect and Author, London
- Mikkel Frost, Architect, Copenhagen
- Prof. Dr. Jean-Louis Cohen, Architect, Author and Art Historian, Paris
- Dr. Eva-Maria Barkhofen, Art Historian, Author and expert for architecture-related Art, Berlin
Followed by a Panel Discussion, moderated by Natascha Meuser.
After the event, you are cordially invited to the opening of ArchiVision at the Tchoban Foundation Museum for Architectural Drawing.
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.de/e/archivision-10th-anniversary-of-the-museum-for-architectural-drawing-tickets-631492199167
THE EXHIBITION
ArchiVision - 10th Anniversary of the Museum for Architectural Drawing
- Exhibition Opening: 1 June 2023, 7 pm
- Exhibition: 2 June 2023–3 September 2023
- Opening Hours: Mon–Fri 2–7 pm, Sat–Sun 1–5 pm
- Place: Tchoban Foundation. Museum for Architectural Drawing, Christinenstr. 18a, 10119 Berlin
Architecture on paper holds an independent position within the graphic arts, regardless whether it is in the service of realised or unrealised buildings. To mark the museum’s 10th anniversary, the exhibition shows around 120 works – partly never exhibited before – from the collections of the Tchoban Foundation and its founder Sergei Tchoban, which will convey to the public the artistic possibilities of architectural drawing.
An exhibition catalogue is available. For more information please visit: www.tchoban-foundation.de.
