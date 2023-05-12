Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Family House Pernek / Studeny architects

Family House Pernek / Studeny architects

Family House Pernek / Studeny architects
Family House Pernek / Studeny architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Family House Pernek / Studeny architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade, Garden, HandrailFamily House Pernek / Studeny architects - Interior Photography, Facade, HandrailFamily House Pernek / Studeny architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsFamily House Pernek / Studeny architects - Interior PhotographyFamily House Pernek / Studeny architects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Pernek, Slovakia
  • Architects: Studeny architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alex Shoots Buildings
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Betonmix, Eclisse Slovakia, Sapa, Schiedel, Techkon
  • Structure Engineers: Postriháč, VUIS, VUIS - Zakladanie stavieb, Ing. Mišove
  • Concept Design, Coordination: Jan Studený
  • Architecture, Prelimenary Plans: Maroš Bátora
  • Renderings: Daniel Silva
  • Electricity: Lukramedia, Lukramedia Ing. Krajčírovič
  • Heating: Ing. Hlavajova
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Family house
  • Geology: Drill s.r.o.
  • City: Pernek
  • Country: Slovakia
Family House Pernek / Studeny architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade, Garden, Handrail
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. The assignment of the project was a family house on a sloppy plot of land on the outskirts of the village of Pernek, western Slovakia. The site is located in the natural surroundings of the Small Carpathians mountains.

Family House Pernek / Studeny architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Our intention was to make a simple, undemanding house that uses the terrain of the plot and blends in with the environment. Provide housing with the greatest possible connection with the surrounding nature. We placed the house on the slope below the road to allow its residents to observe the nature of the opposite forest and thus freed up the flat part of the plot for the garden.

Family House Pernek / Studeny architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Family House Pernek / Studeny architects - Image 19 of 25
Section longitudinal

The construction of the house is a concrete shell (without internal supports), made of monolithic concrete, which is admitted in the interior. The only facade of the house is a glass wall in the south direction, through which it communicates with its surroundings. The other areas of the house are grassed and blend in with the terrain.

Family House Pernek / Studeny architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Family House Pernek / Studeny architects - Interior Photography
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Family House Pernek / Studeny architects - Image 17 of 25
Plan - 1st floor
Family House Pernek / Studeny architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Alex Shoots Buildings

We designed the floor plan of the house in the shape of an isosceles trapezoid, mirroring its longitudinal profile. The interior space is free, divided into two floors connected by a staircase. Downstairs, in contact with the garden, is a multifunctional space in which there is a living room with a work corner and the parent's bedroom, a kitchen with a dining room, and the technical background of the house.

Family House Pernek / Studeny architects - Interior Photography
© Alex Shoots Buildings

On the upper floor, there are two children's bedrooms, a bathroom, and an entrance area. All living rooms are oriented through large windows in the southern direction towards the garden and the forest.

Family House Pernek / Studeny architects - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Project gallery

Studeny architects
GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSlovakia

Cite: "Family House Pernek / Studeny architects" 12 May 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags