Water-Saving Strategies for the Bathrooms of the Future

Save this picture! Hansgrohe's Green Vision: Beyond Water. Image Courtesy of Hansgrohe

As a major current and future challenge, the climate crisis is defining the way architecture is adapting and designing the built environment. Today’s actions are key for the development of a sustainable and livable future, in which we need to adjust our behavior while responding to environmental changes. The two most critical changes are the water crisis and CO2 emissions, which have prompted calls for conserving water in an attempt to salvage the resources we still have and reduce our energy consumption required to heat the water. In terms of how this translates to architecture, making good use of natural resources is an essential part of a truly efficient design strategy, which can be incorporated with the creation of new spaces and innovative products in architecture projects.

Working towards the design of sustainable water management for a greener future, Hansgrohe Group has developed multiple faucets, showers and accessories that can save natural resources in bathroom design. As bathrooms are one of the areas that most consume water in homes and hotels, it is important to see them as key spaces to focus on for sustainability purposes.

Rethinking living spaces

As architecture explores its role in reducing environmental impact, it delves into innovative resource management techniques. In this context, Hansgrohe is reevaluating bathroom culture by adapting the functions and innovations of their technologies according to available natural resources.

Considering that a hand shower is one the most carbon-intensive accessories in the bathroom –a 5-minute shower can emit between 90 and 200 grams of CO2 when using a gas boiler– and that its use can generate approximately 1,000 times more carbon emissions than during its production, it is a crucial aspect to prioritize when optimizing bathroom solutions.

Introducing water and energy saving technologies as well as recycled materials aren't only essential for integrating sustainable strategies, but also comes with disruptive features that are defining future aesthetics. Hansgrohe's Green Vision Beyond Water is a concept study that goes beyond the typical sustainability triad of Reduce - Re-use - Recycle. It emphasizes the importance of rethinking personal hygiene and the need for a mental retreat.

This concept drives future innovations towards incorporating a sustainable strategy. In line with nature, these technologies aim to introduce a concept that features pH-neutral and skin-friendly water, minimizing the need for shower gel and shampoo. The concept also includes illuminated shower heads that display the available water quantity and devices capable of reusing water for toilet flushing. Hansgrohe's concept focuses on designing a warm space where well-being and the environment coexist. It proposes a futuristic lounge chair that offers a multi-sensory relaxation experience. Instead of the traditional long bath in warm water, the 'Sphere' combines light, soothing sounds, and essential oils infused with warm steam to create a new retreat within the home.

Turning our habits upside down, Hansgrohe envisions a future bathroom concept with 90% less water consumption, energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

Technological advances for a better future

The integration of technology has proven to be an invaluable ally when designing to minimize the impact of the climate crisis. Focusing on water conservation while maintaining a pleasurable experience, Hansgrohe dives into solutions combining water- and energy-saving technologies.

Their operations are classified into three categories, which encourage actions based on insights and data.

First, conserving water cycles by ensuring the development of water saving products while maintaining the same shower experience.

By reducing daily water consumption through controlling water outlets, Hansgrohe's showers with EcoSmart technology only consume nine liters per minute. This represents a reduction of approximately 40% compared to regular Hansgrohe shower heads, while still providing a fulfilling shower experience due to innovative spray types like PowderRain. Regardless of the water pressure, the "precision O-ring" solution is capable of flexibly responding to the water pressure and adjusting the water quantity. Hansgrohe's EcoSmart hand-held showers, use only six liters per minute. According to a study conducted by TRND in July 2022 with 150 clients, 9 out of 10 customers confirm that Pulsify EcoSmart delivers an excellent showering experience with 40% water savings.

Bathroom design incorporates a harmonious integration of multiple elements, ensuring that each one actively contributes to sustainable strategies. For lavatory faucets, this technology reduces water consumption of their products to around 5 liters per minute. By incorporating a flow regulator, less water flows out of the faucet. The aerator, which is integrated into the spout, adds air to the water, resulting in a bubbling stream of water.

Second, it aims to protect the climate through environmentally friendly strategies, such as reducing the total energy consumption of the built environment. Incorporating hot water flows only when needed, CoolStart technologies prevent plumbing from filling with unnecessary hot water, leading to fewer CO2 emissions. Unlike standard faucets –which have a continuous flow heater, circulating pump, or other heaters that start functioning as soon as you press the lever in the home position– this technology enables the use of energy to heat water only when users actively move the faucet lever to the left.

Third, and last, by becoming part of the circular economy, their bathroom solutions are durable, repairable and recyclable, with sustainable packaging and materials.

Integrating technological advances for creating eco-friendly faucets and showers means that they are able to use up to 60% less water than their conventional products. Adjusting to each person’s water consumption, customers can calculate their savings through the savings calculator, which can predict every detail of their future bathroom's performance.

Through transparency and clarity regarding its environmental impacts, Hansgrohe builds credibility with its stakeholders . To this end, they take steps such as publishing 1400 EPDs (Environmental Product Declarations) confirmed by independent parties and participating in company ratings. This data provides architects, builders, and designers with important information for the sustainability outcomes of their future projects. This is particularly important for building projects that are subject to international certification systems such as BREEAM or LEED.

By 2030, we want to convert our entire water-carrying product portfolio to water- and energy-saving technologies. In the future, water-saving products must be part of every energy-efficient renovation and new construction. says Hans Jürgen Kalmbach, Chairman of the Executive Board, Hansgrohe SE

For more information on faucets, showers and bathroom accessories, visit the product catalog.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Water in Architecture, proudly presented by Hansgrohe.

“Water is life and our passion. And water conservation is climate protection. We at Hansgrohe are committed to making a difference in how water is considered in Architecture, with products that save water while maintaining the same showering experience.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.