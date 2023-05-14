Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
BaseCamp Wrocław / Grupa 5 Architekci - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marcin Czechowicz

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in the very center of Wrocław in 18-22 H. Sienkiewicza, in an area once occupied by Zakłady Piekarsko-Ciastkarskie (Bakery and Pastry Plant) „Mamut”.

BaseCamp Wrocław / Grupa 5 Architekci - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marcin Czechowicz
BaseCamp Wrocław / Grupa 5 Architekci - Image 18 of 21
Floor Plan

The project covers the renovation and adaptation of two remaining buildings of the former bakery, which are under the protection of the historic preservation officer: the former Flour Warehouse (Magazyn Mąki) on the side of H. Sienkiewicza Street and the former Bakery (Piekarnia) inside the plot together with the link between the buildings. The historic buildings, which are a part of the student hostel, are complemented with a set of newly designed wings, forming a building development of the entire city quarter: the student hostel on the south-eastern and northern sides, and the hotel on the western side.

BaseCamp Wrocław / Grupa 5 Architekci - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Marcin Czechowicz

The historic buildings contain student rooms as well as a wide range of common spaces for various purposes. The new wings have seven above-ground stories, used as student and hotel rooms, and one or two underground stories housing a garage, auxiliary and technical rooms.

BaseCamp Wrocław / Grupa 5 Architekci - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Column
© Marcin Czechowicz
BaseCamp Wrocław / Grupa 5 Architekci - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Column
© Marcin Czechowicz
BaseCamp Wrocław / Grupa 5 Architekci - Image 20 of 21
Section

The main entrance to the building is located on H. Sienkiewicza Street and leads to a lobby inside the spacious former unloading hall inside the historic building of the Flour Warehouse. The entrance to the hotel is also located on H. Sienkiewicza Street. The design includes 775 student rooms and 240 hotel rooms.

BaseCamp Wrocław / Grupa 5 Architekci - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marcin Czechowicz

Two retail outlets are planned on the ground floor level: a cafe in the front historic building and a fitness club in the newly designed eastern wing.

BaseCamp Wrocław / Grupa 5 Architekci - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marcin Czechowicz

Project location

Address:Sienkiewicza 18/22, 50-335 Wrocław, Poland

